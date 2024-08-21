Natalie Bassingthwaighte And Girlfriend Share Red Carpet Debut

Natalie Bassingthwaighte stepped out on the red carpet for the first time with her girlfriend Pip Loth this week.

The pair have kept a relatively low public profile since the Rogue Traders star announced her new relationship nine months ago.

They appeared on the red carpet together on Tuesday this week for the Take My Hand premiere on Tuesday night.

Natalie Bassingthwaighte bouncing back after online hate

When Natalie Bassingthwaighte announced her new relationship with girlfriend following her separation from her husband the actor and singer received an unexpected amount of online hate.

Following the announcement online trolls flooded social media with some less than kind things to say, to which she responded.

“I don’t understand how people have time to go on people’s pages and comment so viciously and horrifically and intentionally make people feel awful.”

“We all deserve respect and love because we are all human. We all cry, we all bleed, we all suffer” she wrote.

“Hate just brings more hate. And I don’t have any hate in my life.”

However speaking to news.com.au earlier this year she revealed the relief that came from coming out.

“I can say that I honestly feel more like myself than I ever had in my life. And that’s what’s been like, whoa,” she told the publication.

Since then Bassingthwaighte has been enjoying her time with her new love as they have begun to make more public appearances.

Several weeks ago she posted photos as the pair attended a performance of Fourteen, by Queensland author Shannon Molloy.

After recently filming the The Amazing Race Australia Celebrity Edition, set to air in September, Natalie Bassingthwaighte is now appearing in the new Australian film Take My Hand. It’s her first feature film role since filming for Elvis in 2022.

Bassingthwaighte and Loth appeared at the Take My Hand premiere in high spirits as they walked the red carpet hand in hand smiling for the cameras.

Bassingthwaighte plays the role of Rachel in the film which which follows the story of a woman who moves back to Australia following the death of her husband.

“Soon, a chance encounter with her high school sweetheart gives her renewed hope in love as she battles multiple sclerosis” the synopsis describes.

Watch the full trailer for Take My Hand below.