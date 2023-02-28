Aussie Rapper Spanian’s Vile, Homophobic Rant Against Gay Pride

An Australian eshay rapper went off on an unhinged, vile and homophobic rant against gay Pride and the LGBTQI community a day before Sydney was set to celebrate its 45th Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.

Trigger Warning: This story discusses vile homophobic comments, which might be distressing to some readers. For 24-hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.

Spanian, who found fame for his rap songs that spoke about his life in prison, troubled past and struggle with addiction, compared gay people to “paedophiles” and accused them of “grooming” children.

Soon after his rant, his management company Onedayers said they were cutting their ties with him. “Our company is no longer representing Spanian, effective immediately,” said the company.

Spanian Claims Pride Is being Forced On People

In a video posted to his social media pages, Spanian rants, “I’m fucking sick of this fucking perverted, putrid s***, like a bunch of deadset paedophiles hiding behind some fucking gay pride… How far is this until youse are showing dicks in the streets now?”

Sydney is currently hosting one of the biggest LGBTQI events – WorldPride, the first time the event is being held in the Southern Hemisphere.

Spain railed that Pride was being forced on people. “Forcing it upon us. We say nothing… Everyone’s too scared to fucking say something. Then it’s forcing it upon our kids,” Spanian claimed, failing to see the irony in that statement, considering his anti-LGBTQI comments.

“All of these child groomers hiding in plain sight, the times coming to an end, I’m not copping it no more. I’m fuckinging over it. I’m calling it out. What else do we have to accept?… What else do you want to teach our children? F***ing sick of this. F*** ’em.’

Acknowledge The Harm Caused By Spanian’s Videos, Says Company

The rapper then referred to the WorldPride mural outside Wynyard station that was vandalised by homophobes earlier this month.

“It’s gotten to the point now there’s f***ing pornographic images in the streets with gay flags,” Spanian claimed, adding that kids were being targeted. “Sick of this s***, we’re done. The whole country is done. The whole world is done,” he said.

Social media users commented on the hypocrisy of his rants, helpfully pointing to Spanian posting half-naked photos to his social media, including photos that show an outline of his penis or him grabbing his crotch.

Spanian’s management Onedayers announced soon after his post that they were dropping him.

“We strongly condemn Spanian conflating issues around child grooming and pedophilia in connection to the LGBTQIA+ community during WorldPride in a recent Instagram video. This is very problematic – we understand that this language has a long history of being used to discredit and vilify the LGBTQIA+ community,” the company said in a post on Instagram.

“We have been deeply upset by Spanian’s actions over the past 3 days and we acknowledge the harm caused by his Instagram video. Our company is no longer representing Spanian, effective immediately,” they added.