Australian NBL Star Corey Webster Slammed Over Offensive Homophobic Social Media Post

Australian NBL and Perth Wildcats star Corey Webster has apologised after facing backlash over his vile and offensive anti-LGBTQI comments on social media.

Trigger Warning: This story discusses anti-LGBTQI comments, which might be distressing to some readers. For 24-hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.

The NBL and Wildcats said they were “disappointed” with Webster’’ comments.

Webster posted his now-deleted comments on X (formerly Twitter) just days before Wildcats take on the Adelaide 36ers in a pre-season game on Tuesday evening. Adelaide 36ers player and NBA star Isaac Humphries, last year became the only out gay male playing in a top-tier basketball league.

Rainbow Flag Social Media Post

On Sunday night, Webster replied to a post that featured an LGBTQI Rainbow Pride flag, with a question: “What’s the first thing that comes to mind when you see this flag?”

He then responded to his own comment with: “Mental Illness”. He later deleted it but not before other users called him out over his homophobia.

After screenshots of his offensive comments were shared, Webster posted ‘ ‘PROTECT THE CHILDREN’ and locked his social media account.

On Monday, Wildcats released a statement along with an apology from Webster.

“While it certainly wasn’t my intent, I understand the hurt my comments have caused and I am sincerely sorry for this,” Webster said.

Webster said he was taking a break from social media and would better educate himself. “It wasn’t how I intended my comments to be perceived and I will take a break from social media and use that time to better educate myself on the impact comments such as this can make on individuals I may have offended.”

‘Insensitive And Harmful Comments’

Richard Simkiss, CEO of SEN Teams, the owner of Wildcats, said Webster’s comments did not reflect the team’s values.

“We are really disappointed in these comments and have made this clear to Corey. They don’t reflect our values, and we have committed to working with Corey to help educate him about the harm such comments can bring,” said Simkiss.

The NBL, which held its inaugural Pride Round last year, said it was “disappointed” with Webster’s comments, “which were insensitive and harmful”.

“We want the NBL to be a safe and inclusive environment at all times and encourage the greater inclusion and wellbeing of LGBTQ players, members and fans,” NBL CEO David Stevenson said in a statement. “There will always be challenges when stances and beliefs conflict with one another, but as an organisation, we are committed to working together and supporting one another, with respect at all times.”

Simkiss said that Perth Wildcats would support the upcoming Pride Round.

“As a community-driven club, we stand for inclusiveness and have strongly supported the NBL’s Pride Round. We look forward to promoting this initiative again in the upcoming season. Our values are clear – we want to bring people together in a positive way and we understand our responsibility as leaders in the community to live these values both on and off the court,” added Simkiss.





