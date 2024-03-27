Bisexual Iranian Refugee Facing Deportation From Australia

A bisexual Iranian refugee who is at the centre of a case before the High Court faces certain prosecution and the death penalty if Australia deports him, the National Union of Students Queer Officers (NUSQO) claimed.

NUSQO called on Labor to abandon its controversial Migration Amendment Bill and permanent protection for all refugees. The bill if passed could result in refugees facing between one year to five years imprisonment if they do not comply with orders to deport them.

The Human Rights Law Centre said the bill sought to criminalise refugees and “deliberately separates families”. The bill also bans foreign nationals from countries that refuse to accept deportees from applying for visas to come to Australia.

The Bill passed the Lower House on Tuesday, but in the Senate, the Coalition and the Greens joined forces to delay the bill until May.

Bisexual Iranian Man Fighting Deportation

The High Court is currently considering the case of an Iranian national identified as ASF 17, who is fighting his deportation to Iran.

According to NUSQO, ASF17 face faces “certain persecution if deported, as a bisexual Iranian man who the government is currently attempting to deport back to Iran.”

NUS Queer Department and Monash Student Association Queer Department have launched a petition calling for the bill to be withdrawn.

“ASF17 is fighting to avoid being deported to Iran where he could be killed for his sexuality and politics. Labor’s response is to threaten him and other refugees with jail time. This is a sickening violation of human rights,” NUS Queer Officer, Eddie Stephenson said in a statement.

“While posturing as supporters of LGBTI rights, Labor is trying to deport someone that they know will be up for the death penalty in their home country on the basis of their sexuality. How can Labor say they support LGBTI rights when they are attempting to deport queer refugees at risk of long-term jail time or death?”

Unprecedented Powers

“Labor is attempting to give unprecedented powers to the Home Affairs Office to punish people resisting their deportation back to danger. This bill must be dropped immediately and all refugees given permanent protection,” said Stephenson.

NUS Queer Officer, Ella Gutteridge accused the government of “racist fear-mongering around refugees””

“Refugees are right to resist deportation. Under this bill, the Murugappan refugee family from Biloela would have been jailed. Instead, they live in the community thanks to their resistance and advocates,” said Gutteridge.

To sign the petition, click here





