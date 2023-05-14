Brisbane LGBT Liaison Officer Ben Bjarnesen To Leave Queensland Police

Out gay Brisbane Police officer and the brain behind Australia’s LGBTQI Domestic Violence Awareness day, Ben Bjarnesen, announced that he was leaving Queensland Police after 15 years.

Bjarnesen told Star Observer that he was “grateful for the invaluable experiences and skill” of his time working with Queensland police and was now looking forward to embrace a new challenge in the private sector.

“After 15 years of working as a first responder and facing the demands of general duties policing, I was recently presented with an exciting opportunity to pursue a career path outside of law enforcement,” said Bjarnesen.

Far Greater Visibility For LGBTQI Staff

The police force that Bjarnesen is leaving, is different from the one he joined a decade and a half ago as a 23-year-old. In January 2023, Queensland Police Service (QPS) Commissioner Katarina Carroll delivered a historic apology to the LGBTQI community for the police’s historical mistreatment.

“There’s still much work to be done, but there has been a significant transformation in the culture and acceptance of the LGBTIQ+ communities and LGBTQI+ officers during my time in the service,” said Bjarnesen.

“Previously, the service had little visibility or representation of LGBTQI+ people, resulting in many feeling the need to remain in the closet. These days there is a far greater acceptance and visibility of LGBTQI+ staff.”

‘Proud To Have Played A Role In Advancing LGBTQI Rights’

From his first posting in a small regional town in Queensland, Bjarnesen says he has had the opportunity to meet diverse communities across the state, including in Ipswich, Tara, Roma, Kowanyama, Fortitude Valley, and West End.

“If I had to choose one highlight that stands out above the rest, it would be the impact I have been able to make in ensuring that the voices of LGBTIQ+ people are heard and that changes are made to improve outcomes for our community members who report crimes or domestic violence,” said Bjarnesen.

“Through initiatives such as the It Gets Better Project, One Step Better Project, Proud to Stand With You initiative, LGBTIQ+ Community Consultative Group, changes to policy and forms to be more inclusive of trans and gender-diverse clients, and the formation of the LGBTI Support Network, I am proud to have played a role in advancing the rights and protections of LGBTIQ+ communities within the Queensland Police,” he said.

DV Campaigner

A survivor of domestic violence and an outspoken advocate of LGBTQI victims of crime and violence, Bjarnesen got to travel overseas on a Churchill Fellowship to learn about how police respond to domestic and family violence in LGBTQI communities.

“This experience was truly eye-opening and has helped me to develop a deeper understanding of how to support and advocate for members of LGBTIQ+ communities,” said Bjarnesen.

The police officer said that he remained committed to be an advocate for domestic violence survivors. “I am committed to advocating for victims of domestic and family violence, and will continue to do so through my involvement with organisations such as the LGBTQ Domestic Violence Awareness Foundation, DVConnect, and the Queensland Government Domestic & Family Violence Prevention Council.”

For now, Bjarnesen is looking forward to taking a break and travelling overseas, after he finishes his assignment with the QPS.

“I’m excited to dive into a new role in the private sector. I think my experience in law enforcement will come in handy, and I can’t wait to see where this new chapter takes me,” added Bjarnesen.