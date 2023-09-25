Donald Trump Jr’s Australia Tour Postponed Again

A much publicised Australia tour by Donald Trump Jr has been postponed yet again. Organisers reportedly claimed “scheduling conflicts” were to blame for the latest postponement.

“Turning Point wishes to advise that the postponed event Donald Trump Jr. Live, originally scheduled at Aware Super Theatre (Sydney) on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, has now been postponed to Sunday, December 10, 2023,” the organisers posted on the ticketing platform Ticketek.

The Gold Coast and Melbourne dates of the tour have similarly been rescheduled to December 11 and 12, 2023, respectively.

Tickets for the events ranged from $89 to $295 for a meet-and-greet package and up to $2,500 for a private dinner with Trump Jr. The special guests for the tour include former Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage and South Australian Liberal senator Alex Antic.

Turning Point said that all tickets for the September dates would be valid for the rescheduled dates as well.

A Big Baby

The original tour in July was postponed to September after Turning Point blamed it on “unforeseen circumstances” and “cancel culture”.

Australia’s Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil clarified that despite claims to the contrary, Trump Jr had been granted a visa prior to his original tour dates in July.

“Geez, Donald Trump Jr is a bit of a sore loser. His dad lost an election fair and square – but he says it was stolen. Now he’s trying to blame the Australian government for his poor ticket sales and cancelled tour,” O’Neil posted on X (formerly Twitter). “Donald Trump Jr has been given a visa to come to Australia. He didn’t get cancelled. He’s just a big baby, who isn’t very popular.”

A change.org petition to ban Trump Jr from coming to Australia has garnered over 22,000 signatures. “Donald Trump Jr is an illegal drug-taking bigoted person who should not be allowed to enter Australia for the purpose of earning himself and possibly his father any “Campaign Contributions,” the petition said.

Anit-LGBTQI Statements

Organisations including Campaign Against Racism and Fascism (CARF) had said they would organise protests if the tour went ahead citing his past anti-LGBTQI and misogynistic statements.

According to GLAAD, Trump Jr. was “cut off from a Fox News broadcast as a result of an expletive-laden attack on transgender women and girls participating in sports.”

GLAAD said that In his book Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us, Trump Jr wrote that “trans inclusion in sports does “a disservice to all the hardworking young women who have fought to get to where they are” and results in “lost scholarships” and “a safety issue” for cisgender women. Trans women do not pose any risk to other women.”