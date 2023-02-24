Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade

It’s finally here. The WorldPride 2023 edition of the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade is tomorrow.

Queer communities and their friends, chosen family, and allies will celebrate the 45th Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras (SGLMG) Parade in a supernova of glitter, glitz, and glam.

12,500 Marchers And Over 200 Floats

After two years at the Sydney Cricket Ground due to COVID-19 pandemic, the SGLMG Parade is back to its spiritual home at Oxford Street. This year, however, with over 12,500 marchers and over 200 floats.

Talking about what to expect at tomorrow’s parade, SGLMG CEO Albert Kruger said, “If you think back to 2020, a normal Mardi Gras is absolutely exciting. But this year, being Sydney WorldPride and a huge influx of internationals, I think the energy is definitely going to be a few notches higher than we’re used to.”

Download The Parade & Pedestrian Map, here

Speaking about what he is most excited about, Kruger said, “Our Mardi Gras float – I’m super excited.

“We have the youngest ever drag queen – 14 years old – Logan, who’s going to be on our float. We’re super excited to see them shine and have a wonderful time. And of course, having the Prime Minister march for the first time in history is a landmark moment.”

Drag Kings Set To Break World Record

The Drag Kings are set to break a world record when they march tomorrow in the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras (SGLMG) Parade.

Over 80 drag kings will be flying in from around Australia to be part of the float called, Drag Kings Unite, highlighting the art form’s diversity.

In a conversation with Star Observer, drag king Manish Interest, one of the float participants, explained, “We’re gonna have a big drag king float tomorrow. 80 drag kings from around the country are going to be all together. It’s going to be the most epic drag king event, it’s going to be world record-breaking, literally…It’s gonna be a great energy.”

Drag king Woody shared that he is “so excited to meet all of the kings from across Australia. It’s very exciting to just have people coming from all over to come and celebrate together.”

The World Is Here

This is Drag queen Kalypso’s first WorldPride.

“I am really excited to see what it’s going to be like, just the experience of it, and just the energy in the air,” Kalypso explained.

“I’m looking forward to that because Mardi Gras, before we hosted WorldPride, was an event. So this right here is something.”

Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore, said she is very excited to be in the parade.

“The world has come for World Pride, and we’re back on Oxford Street and it’s the 45th anniversary. There are many reasons to celebrate and be happy at Mardi Gras. I think it’s gonna be a great night,” she said.

The first Mardi Gras march took place on June 24, 1978, along Oxford Street. The march, which was held to commemorate the 1969 Stonewall riot in New York City, was initially peaceful but culminated in police violence.

The Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade starts at 6pm Saturday, February 25 on Oxford Street.

The forecast is a sunny 28 degrees.

Travelling To And From the Parade

Source: Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras

Trains and buses run frequently to the city and additional late-night services will run to help you get home again. Keep in mind, trains don’t run all night on Mardi Gras so plan your trip home ahead of time. If you’re catching the bus, plan ahead as services to and from the city will be using different routes and stops while roads are closed between 4 pm and 2 am.

Pedestrian crossing of the parade route on Oxford St and Flinders St is available until 7 pm before the event gets underway so make sure you head towards your preferred viewing side of the parade early to secure a spot. Use Town Hall, St James, Martin Place or Kings Cross stations for access to the northern side, or use Central station for the southern side. Note, Museum Station will be closed from 5 pm due to large crowds.

If you have specific transport questions, you can contact Transport NSW on:

Main Phone: 131 500

Translating and Interpreting Service (TIS): 131 450

Teletypewriter (TTY) Service: 1800 637 500

Train Travel

If you are travelling by train, please check that the arrival and departure stations have facilities that meet your access needs.

All patrons who register to the Accessible Viewing Area must alight the train at Central Train Station in 2023. From Central Station, you will then be able to transfer to alternate public transport services or the free Mardi Gras accessible shuttle bus service.

We remind you that Museum Station will be closed from 5 pm on Saturday 25 February until 4 am on Sunday 26 February.

Bus Travel

Mardi Gras recommends any patrons travelling by bus alight at Central Train Station. From Central Station, you will then be able to transfer to alternate public transport services or the free Mardi Gras accessible shuttle bus service.

From 3 pm, extra buses will run into the city from the northern beaches, the north shore, the inner west and the eastern suburbs. More details on these services will be available on the Transport NSW website .

After the Parade, extra bus services will run on major routes out of the city until 3 am.

Some buses will be diverting from their regular routes due to major road closures which begin at 3 pm.

Accessible Taxis, Rideshare & Drop-Off Zone

The large crowds and road closures around the Parade footprint can make it challenging for taxis and rideshares to safely drop off and pick up passengers in certain areas of the City, particularly around Darlinghurst and Surry Hills. An accessible taxi/rideshare drop-off and pick-up zone will be available on the corner of Albion and Bourke Streets, Surry Hills.

Taxi and rideshare companies will not be able to take booking requests for pick-up in areas where there are road closures.

Wheelchair Accessible Taxi (WAT) bookings can be made via Zero200 . Bookings must be made prior to the Mardi Gras Parade night through Zero200.



