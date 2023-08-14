Matildas Captain Sam Kerr Shares Kiss With Girlfriend After World Cup Quarter-Final Victory

Matildas’ Sam Kerr shared a kiss with her footballer girlfriend, Kristie Mewis following Australia’s quarter-final victory in the Women’s World Cup on Saturday

Rumours between the star player and US midfielder began surfacing after the bronze medal match at the Tokyo Olympics between the two countries saw Mewis embracing Kerr following Australia’s defeat. The pair also exchanged flirtatious comments on each other’s Instagram posts.

At the beginning of the Olympics, the American midfielder commented on a photo of Kerr and her Matildas teammates flashing peace signs, saying “Glad to see you’re embracing your new number.” In response, Kerr playfully wrote, “Embracing you even more than just 2 [sic].”

Kerr made their relationship Instagram official in August 2021 when she shared a photo of her kissing Mewis while she sat on her lap.

Mewis was present in the stands last Monday, providing support for Kerr during Australia’s triumph over Denmark.

Following the US Women’s National Team’s loss against Sweden in the Round of 16, the midfielder has attended Australia’s matches, watching as her girlfriend’s team plays on.

The Art of Long-Distance Relationships

In an interview with Gaffer, Mewis spoke about being in a long-distance relationship with Kerr. “We always said it would be easier if we played in the same league because we would have the same winter break, we’d have the same summer break. But I think that when it is the opposite, she can come and see me after her season ends and I can come here for eight weeks in the winter. So it does end up working out”.

The US footballer described Kerr as a “breath of fresh air”. “We get it that we don’t want to talk about it. I just feel like it’s a comfort zone thing. If I have a bad game or if I lose I always know that I have her. I think that’s something that we always say, we always know in the back of our head that if things go bad or things go wrong, we always have each other”, she said. The couple have been together for two years.

The two were not the sole footballing couple in attendance at Lang Park during the shootout. Dutch midfielder Danielle van de Donk was also there, watching as her partner Matildas’ fullback Ellie Carpenter played.

Australia Take On England In The Semi-Finals

Sam Kerr and Kristie Mewis celebrated Australia's win with a kiss 🥰 pic.twitter.com/33EYch19HM — espnW (@espnW) August 12, 2023

The FIFA Women’s World Cup quarter-finals match witnessed a record-breaking shootout, spanning an unprecedented 10 rounds. According to Channel Seven’s “preliminary data”, the Matildas match up against France was watched by 7.2 million people (on Seven and 7plus) with an estimated average audience during the game of 4.17 million.

Australia emerged victorious with a 7-6 score line, making it the lengthiest shootout in the history of both men’s and women’s World Cups. Kerr successfully converted one of the penalty kicks.

Matildas coach Tony Gustavsson spoke about the choice to bring the star player into the match, calling it a “massive decision even before the game to leave her on the bench”.

“And then we needed to put extra time into consideration. That was a massive decision to get right. When Sam came in we really had them on the hook. We really got the momentum, and from the fans as well.”

The Matildas will face off against England at Stadium Australia on Wednesday vying for a place in the World Cup final. The game will kick off at 8 pm.