Beau Lamarre-Condon Keeps Mum , Friend Reveals New Details To Police Looking For Sydney Couple

A friend of NSW police officer Beau Lamarre-Condon has revealed new details to the team investigating the murders of former TV presenter Jesse Baird and his boyfriend Qantas flight attendant Luke Davies

Five days after bloodied clothes and personal items belonging to Baird and Davies were found in a skip bin, their bodies are yet to be found.

Baird’s ex-boyfriend, NSW Senior Constable Beau Lamarre-Condon, who was charged with their murders, has refused to cooperate with the investigations and remains silent on what happened to the couple or where he disposed of their bodies. However, a female “acquaintance” of Lamarre-Cordon, who helped the police officer shop for an angle grinder, padlock and weights, has come forward to help the police.

Accused Used Police Gun

Lamarre-Condon is accused of using his police handgun to shoot the couple at Baird’s Paddington home last Monday.

Police Commissioner Karen Webb told media persons on Monday that there was a lot of speculation about the location where Lamarre-Condon is believed to have disposed of the bodies.

“Noting that we have a lot of material to digest, and no one involved in this inquiry to date has assisted the police with the location of those bodies, we are relying on the thorough work of detectives and homicide squad to try and locate them,” said Webb.

NSW Police Deputy Commissioner David Hudson provided further details of the murders. According to Hudson on Monday, February 19, 2024, gunshots were heard from Baird’s Paddington home. However, it was not reported to the police. A 000 call was also reported to have been made from Baird’s phone.

On Tuesday, the accused Lamarre-Condon hired a white van from Sydney airport. He also allegedly made a “partial admission” to an acquaintance of having been involved in the death of two individuals. A day later, bloodied clothing was found in a skip bin in Cronulla, which resulted in the police launching their investigations.

Cop Buys Angle Grinder, Padlock

As the police searched for Baird and Davies, Lamarre-Condon took the help of a female acquaintance to buy an angle grinder and padlock from a local hardware store before driving to a rural property.

“The angle grinder was used to sever a padlock from the gate of that particular rural property and subsequently that padlock was replaced with a padlock purchased from the hardware store,” Hundson revealed.

“The acquaintance was left at the top of the property for a period of about 30 minutes. The accused disappeared for that period in the white van returning to pick up the acquaintance and then they returned to Sydney later that afternoon.”

Later that evening, the police said, Lamarre-Condon returned to the rural property in Bungonia, after having purchased two torches and weights. The accused left the area around 4.30 am on Thursday and visited the Newcastle area before returning to Sydney and handing himself to police on Friday morning.

Deputy Commissioner Hudson said that a search was underway at the property. Police divers from the Marine Area Command joined the search team on Sunday and were assisting in searching the dams in the area.

“We also believe that it’s possible the accused in that gap in the timeline has returned to that property and retrieved the bodies and disposed of them somewhere else. We are still working through that theory and have undertaken significant inquiries in relation to that.”

“I can indicate that the accused has not disclosed where Jesse and Luke are, where he was disposed of (their bodies). But it is our number one priority at this moment to try and locate Jesse and Luke to give the family some solace and be able to come to terms with what’s occurred,” added Hudson.

Anyone with information about Jesse Baird and Luke Davies’ disappearance has been urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.