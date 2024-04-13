City of Sydney backs ALGA anti-vilification laws after report shows spike in anti-trans hate

by HOPE PRATT

This story was originally published in the City Hub.

In response to a nationwide spike in anti-trans hate, the City of Sydney will endorse the Australian Local Government Association’s (ALGA) anti-vilification laws submission to the Federal Government.

Labor Councillor Linda Scott, the acting President of ALGA, put forward the motion of endorsement at Monday’s council meeting. It was passed unanimously.

Councillor Scott said in light of the Fuelling Hate Report results, which showed a sharp increase in anti-trans hate across Australia, action needs to be taken.

“The Fuelling Hate Report presents alarming statistics of discrimination experienced by members of the trans community that need to be addressed immediately,” she said.

The motion was seconded by Independent Councillor Adam Worling, who said the results of the survey were both “sad and equally frustrating to hear.”

He also noted that NSW has fallen short when seeking LGBTQIA+ law reform.

According to motion for submission by ALGA, the anti-vilification laws should act to “protect the community from hate and ensure that every individual in Australia feels safe and protected under law irrespective of their age, disability, gender identity, intersex status, race, religion, sex, or sexual orientation.”

Results of the Fuelling Hate Report

In 2023, the Trans Justice Project and Victorian Pride Lobby conducted the largest investigation into anti-trans hate in Australia.

The survey received over 3,099 responses, including 1,309 responses from people in the trans community.

The survey covered both in-person and online incidents of anti-trans abuse, harassment, or vilification, witnessed or experienced in the last 12 months.

The report found that 94 per cent of participants had witnessed anti-trans hate online and 54 per cent had witnessed it in-person.

49 per cent of trans participants experienced online anti-trans hate online, with 47 per cent of them experiencing it in-person.

These numbers have increased since 2020, with 85 per cent of all participants having witnessed a rise of online hate directed towards trans people.

40 per cent of trans participants were subject to significantly more online anti-trans hate online, with 34% experiencing more in-person abuse.

The survey found that in 2 months leading up to the survey, experiences of anti-trans hate increased.

This coincided with the presence of anti-trans lobbyist Kellie Jay-Keen and her Melbourne rally that was attended by a group of Neo-Nazis.

The recommendations outlined by the study were to implement anti-vilification laws at both State and Federal levels.

The study also recommended working towards greater accountability for social media sites and news outlets that spread anti-trans disinformation and support anti-trans hate groups.