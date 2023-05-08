Liberals Cut Funding For Events, Including Sydney Gay And Lesbian Mardi Gras

After discovering Coalition cuts to Destination NSW, the NSW Labor Government will have to “find a way to fund next year’s Mardi Gras.”

50 Percent Cuts

According to the Daily Telegraph, departmental briefings received by Chris Minns’ Labor Government reveal that the former Coalition government cut 50 per cent from the State Significant Event fund.

The objective of the State Significant Event fund is to aid the recovery of the events industry post-COVID-19 as well as promote a 24-hour NSW economy through a “world-class, distinctive and compelling events calendar.”

Under the fund sport, entertainment, and cultural events are eligible for grants.

‘A Range of Events Will Be Impacted’

In October, the Perrottet government’s expenditure review committee halved the $200 million (over four years) budget.

Because of these cuts, Destination NSW is unable to invest in multi-year events, such as Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.

Other events affected by these cuts include the Sydney Festival, Australian Fashion Week, and the Australian Open.

According to Jobs and Tourism Minister John Graham, “A range of events will be impacted.”

He assured, however, “Of course we will find a way to fund next year’s Mardi Gras, but it leaves other events at risk.”

Graham continued, “As a new government we are committed to bringing vibrancy back to Sydney. We will look for solutions through the budget process.”

‘A Reallocation Of Unspent COVID Surge Funding’

Former Treasurer Matt Kean pushed back, explaining, “The adjustments are a reallocation of unspent COVID surge funding to areas that required urgent support.”

“The changes were published in the half-year budget update, and also accounted for in the pre-election budget update that was accepted by the new Treasurer Mr Mookhey.”