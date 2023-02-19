—

What happens when you take a giant model predator like a shark and give it a sparkly rainbow swimsuit?

You make an icon.

Head of the museum’s pride committee, Amanda Farrar summed up the decision in a few basic words.

“We went: ‘Right, well how about we just cover it in a rainbow?’ she said, as reported by BBC News.

“It has become the accidental icon of World Pride.”

And the result is a classic Australian stereotype that has caught international attention and inspired countless of memes. Progress Shark even has its own fan Instagram account.

Even the artist behind the rainbow swimsuit, George Buchanan couldn’t have imagined just how popular the statue would become.

“But that’s actually what is making people happy… I think people need a bit of silliness in their lives.”

“It’s this supposedly menacing creature, but you look at its face and it’s very, very cute now. It’s got this really cheeky grin.”

Fans Love The Shark

Hundreds of visitors and residents have taken snapshots of themselves with the shark and social media has been filled with support for the artwork and hilarious memes.

“Catching up on this weeks news and memes, my absolute favourite new one being Progress Shark. This is the most Australians being silly and irreverent thing I’ve ever seen,” one fan tweeted.

“I’m obsessed. Australia’s LGBTQ+ statue Progress Shark is the gay icon we didn’t know we needed,” another wrote.