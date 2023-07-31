Qantas CEO Alan Joyce, Husband Shane Sell Their $20 Million Mansion

Qantas CEO Alan Joyce and his husband Shane Joyce have sold their $20 million Sydney harbourside mansion, without having ever lived in the property.

The couple purchased the property at 12 Musgrave Street in March last year for $19 million and commissioned custom-made designer furniture and internal renovations from local designer Levine Vokaberg in their intended move to Mosman.

However, plans to move in were shelved when they acquired an opportunity to expand their current residence in The Rocks by purchasing the adjoining 3-bedroom apartment which increased their floor space by 223 square metres.

Luxury Mansion

The harbourside residence located at 12 Musgrave St commanded a price guide of $20 million when it was first listed a few weeks ago, reported Domain.com.

The three-level residence features several indoor and outdoor living areas and will include custom designer furniture in the sale.

Agent David Gillan, who co-listed the property with Geoff Smith of Ray White Lower North Shore Group, confirmed to Domain.com that the couple never occupied the home.

Built-in 1908, the residence underwent renovations in 2015 by US architect Paul Moon. Among the refurbishments, includes a three-level home with six bedrooms, formal and informal living areas, a home cinema, a wine cellar, a garden and access to a harbour pool and jetty, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

Other luxurious amenities in the home include a home gymnasium, wine cellar, wet bar, a kitchen with ice machine and a built-in barbecue.

‘I’m Going To Take Six Months Off’

In May this year, Joyce announced that he would be stepping down from his role as Qantas CEO. He will be succeeded by the Group’s current chief financial officer, Vanessa Hudson in November.

In a statement to The Australian, Alan Joyce expressed his intentions to take a break after stepping down from his role after working as Qantas CEO for 15 years.

“I’m going to take six months off, decompress, not make any decisions, go for a cruise around the Antarctic, believe it or not, go well away from any aircraft and then make my mind up about what I want to do after that,” Joyce said.

The couple own another property in Palm Beach which boasts a clifftop block with sweeping ocean views. The Palm Beach property offers five bedrooms, a large swimming pool, ocean views and a terrace overlooking Whale Beach.

The Palm Beach holiday house was purchased by the couple in 2015 for $5.25 million.





