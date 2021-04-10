—

Australia is one of the few countries in the world to have openly gay politicians, including a head of government. Politics In Colour is organising a conversation with three openly gay Members of Parliament – NSW Minister Don Harwin, NSW Liberal MLC Shayne Mallard and Independent NSW MP Alex Greenwich – on April 15, 2021. (Register for the online event here).

“In the spirit of this year’s Mardi Gras theme ‘RISE, letting our spirits soar after the challenge and hardship that 2020 presented’, we ask our panellists to share some of their proudest memories and a few of their greatest achievements over the past 12 months, as well as throughout their political ascension,” said Politics in Colour.

“We also discover how their courage to lead as openly gay MPs has influenced change both in the halls of parliament and for all LGBTQI+ communities across the country.”

The conversation is co-Hosted by former deputy Lord Mayor of the City of Sydney Marcelle Hoff and Larry Galbraith, ‎Senior Policy Advisor to the Office of the Lord Mayor City of Sydney.

About the Panelists

Don Harwin

Fifty-six year old Don Harwin has been a Liberal member of the New South Wales Legislative Council since 1999. Harwin is presently the Special Minister of State, Minister for Aboriginal Affairs, Minister for Public Service and Employee Relations and Minister for the Arts. Harwin was out to his family and friends for over two decades before he came out as an openly gay man in public in a speech to the NSW Legislative Council in 2014.

Shayne Mallard

Shayne Mallard (56) is a member of the Liberal Party and was first elected to the NSW Legislative Council in 2015. Mallard is presently the Temporary Chair of Committees in the New South Wales Legislative Council and is the Chair of the Social Issues Committee. Mallard is openly gay and married his partner Jesper Hansen in 2014.

Alex Greenwich

Alex Greenwich (40) is an Independent member for Sydney in the New South Wales Parliament and was first elected in 2012. Greenwich is the co-chair of Australian Marriage Equality and was one of the prominent political leaders of the ‘Yes’ campaign for the same-sex marriage national vote in 2017. Greenwich married his partner Victor Hoeld in Argentina in 2012.

The conversation, brought to you by Politics in Colour in partnership with Star Observer, aims to inspire young LGBTQI+ people to run for public office and engage in the political process.

Even registration is Free.

Register for the Politics in Colour Candid Conversations – On Being A Gay MP.

Date: Thursday April 15, 2021

Time: 7:00 pm to 8:00 pm AEST.