Queensland Shines With More Pride Events Than Ever in 2024

Queensland has come a long way since the Brisbane Pride Festival held their first Pride March in 1990.

What began as one day of strength and unity amongst the LGBTQIA+ community over thirty years ago has now spread across the state.

With Mardi Gras about to kick off in Sydney, Queensland is announcing more Pride events than ever before.

Queensland Celebrates Pride Across The State

Thirty four years since they first took to the streets of Brisbane, The Brisbane Pride Festival now stands as the premiere LGBTQIA+ event in Queensland.

Attracting thousands of attendees from across Queensland, the community marches through the city every year, culminating in their annual Pride Fair Day.

The festival recently returned to Musgrave Park in Southbank.

The Brisbane Pride Fair Day and March will return again in 2024, with dates expected to be announced for mid September.

Gold Coast Pride Festival

In 2021 the Gold Coast officially launched their first annual Pride Festival.

Kicking off with a pride march along the beach the event culminated in their own fair day and celebration of local events.

Gold Coast Pride Festival returns in 2024 from May 31 to June 2.

The event will begin with the annual march and Fair Day on June 1.

Sunshine Coast Mardi Gras

Travelling further north the Sunshine Coast has also launched their own celebrations in recent years.

As well as a range of events hosted every year they also host the Sunshine Coast Mardi Gras.

Held at the famous Aussie World it’s a fantastic family friendly event hosted by some of Queensland finest entertainers.

The 2024 event has been announced for June 1.

Cairns Pride Festival

Heading event further north is the Cairns Pride Festival.

Organised by Cairns Tropical Pride this is a staple of the Cairns calendar as the community comes together to celebrate in the states north every year.

The event was first held in 2006 and despite some problems in 2019 the event still continues, with the 2023 event being another huge event.

The dates for the 2024 festival have yet to be announced.

Moreton Bay Pridefest

Back in Brisbane the Moreton Bay Pridefest returns for its second year this June.

Located in Strathpine, north of Brisbane, this new and colourful pride event was a hit in 2023.

Now the event is set to return on Saturday, June 8.

Entertainers for the event have been announced, including Samantha Jade, Kween Kong and Art Simone.

Wynnum: Bay Pride March

In 2023 Wynnum Fringe also launched their first event with the Bay Pride March.

Despite controversy surround the event, with locals attempting to stop it from proceeding, the event was a huge success.

The event featured a family friendly walk, culminating in market stalls as well as free and ticketed entertainment.

Other events expected to return to Queensland in 2024 include the Noosa Rainbow River Festival, Queerswich and MELT Open.