Body Of Missing Melbourne Man Justin Males Found In Melton Park
The body of a missing Melbourne man, who disappeared a fortnight ago after he returned from a Grindr date, was found in a park on Wednesday.
Victoria Police confirmed that 34-year-old Melton resident Justin Males’ body was located in parkland near Ferris Road, Melton. The police thanked all those who had helped in the search. “His death is not believed to be suspicious,” a police spokesperson said in a statement provided to Star Observer.
Justin was reported missing by his family on July 11, 2023, after his friend dropped him off in front of his home. Earlier in the day he had met a man via the gay dating app Grindr.
After his friend dropped him off, instead of heading inside his home, Justin headed for a walk. He was last seen on CCTV camera around 6.50 pm on July 11, 2023, walking towards Toolern Creek, from Barries Road in Melton.
A Mum’s Plea
Justin’s family had issued a public appeal for help to locate him and asked anyone with information about his whereabouts to get in touch with the police.
“In my heart and my gut, someone knows something, he’s somewhere. We have to find him. He might be 34 but he’s still my baby,” Justin’s mother Lisa told Seven News. The family had approached the police after Justin failed to call her on her birthday.
The Daily Mail reported that Justin was recovering from a stroke at the time of his disappearance, his right arm was paralysed and he was unsteady on his feet.
Lisa said that Justin was on his way to recovery and was looking ahead to moving forward.
The friend who dropped him home after his Grindr date said that Justin had told her it had gone off well. The police had focussed their search around the Melton suburb, including the Melton Botanical Garden.
If you feel distressed reading the story, you can reach out to support services.
For 24-hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14
For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.
Leave a Reply