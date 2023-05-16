Drag Storytime Event In Melbourne Suburb Moved Online After Abuse, Threats

A drag storytime event scheduled to be held on Wednesday at Eltham Library, located in the Melbourne suburb of Eltham, was moved online after vile abuse and threats by fringe far-right groups and neo-Nazis.

The decision to move the event online, follows cancellations of multiple drag and queer events by local councils in the past couple of months.

Wednesday’s event was meant to celebrate the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Intersex Discrimination and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT).

LGBTQI Communities Targeted

Entertainer Dean Arcuri, who performs in drag as Frock Hudson, and is scheduled to host the event, said it was “disappointing” and a “shame that we can’t do it in person”.

“ This is very a specifically targeted hate that is about our communities,” Arcuri told Star Observer.

Since September 2022, a number of public events by drag performers have been targeted by a coalition of far-right groups, neo-Nazis, anti-vaxxers and conspiracy theorists.

Earlier this month, Monash Council cancelled an event with drag performers to mark IDAHOBIT that was scheduled for Wednesday, after a sustained campaign from fringe alt-right online groups like MyPlace and Reignite Democracy Australia. These groups have been behind a number campaigns against drag storytime events in Victoria and the targeting of drag performers and council staff.

Five other events scheduled for Wednesday that featured Arcuri were cancelled, reported Nine Newspapers.

Not Just About Drag

According to Arcuri, these online hate, abuse and threats were not just about drag.

“We know that the narrative that’s being put out there, and the hate language that’s being used both online and in these verbal complaints, are the kind of things that have been said to people in our communities for years. It’s not a new kind of hate that we’re experiencing. Unfortunately, it does seem to be a new kind of ignorance that just seems to be given more voice which is really disappointing.”

Arcuri, personally, was the target of some vicious online harassment in the lead up to the event. “The conversation that we’re seeing is about men in dresses, which is the same narrative they’re saying about trans people in bathrooms. And what’s really disappointing is it’s also misogynistic because it invalidates trans men,” said Arcuri.

Anti-Vilification Law

In September 2021, the Dan Andrews Labor government committed to expanding the state’s anti-vilification laws to better protect LGBTQI communities. Attorney General Jaclyn Symes said that the legislation is still around 16 months away. The Victorian Greens have slammed the delay and this week introduced a draft anti-vilification bill in Parliament.

An anti-vilification law that protects LGBTQI communities, could empower councils, and the authorities to deal with the hate and abuse, feels Arcuri.

“Let’s be real, this is not the first time this (an expanded anti-vilification law) has been asked for by our communities. This is something that’s been asked for for more than a decade,”said Arcuri. “We’re at a tipping point and we do need something to protect all our communities.”

Rainbow Community Angels

While the drag storytime has moved online, the newly formed Rainbow Community Angels said they will gather and celebrate outside the Eltham Library on Wednesday.

“We are not going anywhere… this will be a community celebration for all of us,” the group said on its social media page. The group called on the community and allies to join them outside the library “ to defend Councils’ important work to promote inclusion, respect and safety for everyone in our communities”, and to “celebrate local community inclusion of LGBTIQA+ people, especially young people and kids from rainbow families.”

The angels have offered their presence to councils and event organisers and plan to “take part in peaceful actions to support community safety at inclusive events like Drag Storytime” whilst wearing magnificent angel wings.

For more information about how you can join the Rainbow Community Angels on Wednesday, click here.

