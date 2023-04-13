The Worst Of American Politics: Dan Andrews Slams US-Style Attacks On Drag Performances

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews on Thursday slammed the targeting of drag events in Melbourne by far-right groups and warned that the “worst of American politics is creeping into our state”.

The Premier was responding to questions from media persons about a Melbourne cafe being forced to cancel an Easter crafts and games event for children hosted by drag queens after online threats from far-right groups.

“They are trying to disrupt events that are peaceful, lawful. They’re not compulsory, if you don’t want to go, don’t go,” said Premier Andrews, adding “Equality is not negotiable in this state.”

Threatening Calls, Distressing Messages

Meg Anderson, the owner of Alice Rebel’s Cafe and Bar in Chelsea, a south-eastern suburb located around 30 kilometres from Melbourne, said she was forced to cancel the drag event after threats to find and share the home addresses of performers.

Drag performer Ellectra Kute, who along with Millie Anne Problems were scheduled to host the event, posted on Facebook that it was ” designed to be a fun, family-friendly afternoon where kids could paint Easter eggs and enjoy creative activities, with no adult content whatsoever.”

Advertisements

“Unfortunately, after receiving threatening calls and distressing messages on social media, we felt it best to cancel the event for the time being.”

According to Ellectra Kute, the “threats were not only directed at the venue’s owners but also at Millie and me, as well as potential attendees. It was even discovered that protesters planned to use licence plates and inside information to target us personally.”

This was the second drag event to be cancelled in the outer south-eastern suburbs of Melbourne in the past fortnight and follows a rise in attempts by far-right groups to target drag story time events. The incidents eerily mirrored drag events in the US being targeted with protests and even violence by conservatives and the far-right.

Around 32 bills targeting drag performances have been introduced in states across the United States since January this year. Last week, Tennessee became the first US state to ban “male or female impersonators” and “adult cabaret performances” on public property or in venues where they might be within view of children.

No Place For The Worst Of American Politics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Age (@theageaustralia)

Premier Andrews said US-style attacks on drag performances were not welcome in Victoria. “I think it’s a pretty sad day when the worst of American politics is creeping into our state. There’s no place for that.”

“We see this sort of stuff in Florida and all sorts of other places. We don’t need that here… We are a harmonious, respectful, inclusive place where being different is not a bad thing. Our differences, our fundamental diversity is one of our greatest strengths,” said Andrews.

“It shouldn’t be too much to ask to simply expect that you’ll be treated fairly and equally. That’s the way it should be. But this is the nasty side of some pretty awful stuff that has crept into our public debate and crept into our politics.”

Andrews also blasted political leaders within the Opposition ranks and made a pointed reference to Liberal MP Moira Deeming, who participated in a rally organised by British anti-trans campaigner Kellie-Jay Keen that was attended by neo-Nazis last month.

“Their MPs are happy to stand on the steps of parliament with them,” added the Premier.





