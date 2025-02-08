New Film Twinless Pulled After Dylan O’Brien Gay Sex Scenes Leaked

The much hyped new film Twinless, featuring Dylan O’Brien and James Sweeney, has been pulled from streaming platforms, all over some leaked steamy gay sex scenes.

However the controversy is not quite what you’d think, the content is not the reason for the decision.

Instead the film has been pulled due to illegal sharing of the spicy scenes.

Gay Sex scenes featuring Dylan O’Brien in Twinless go viral online

Sundance Film Festival members were able to see the recent film Twinless both at the festival, but also on the festival’s own streaming platform recently.

The film which stars Dylan O’Brien alongside writer and director James Sweeney is about two men who “strike up an unlikely, sexually intense friendship after meeting in a support group for twinless twins.”

Initial responses to the film were positive with it picking up the Audience Award at the Sundance Film Festival.

However some fans of the film were a little too eager when it comes to the steamy sex scenes between O’Brien and Sweeney.

Within days O’Brien’s name was suddenly trending on X (Twitter), but for slightly different reasons than expected.

Illegal clips of the two getting hot and heavy were going viral on the platform, which does not restrict the sharing of pornography on the site.

The news triggered what was an unprecedented move from the Sundance Film Festival as they removed Twinless from their streaming platform.

It was the first time such action had been taken in the history of the festival.

“The film ‘Twinless’ was a victim of some copyright infringement on various social media platforms therefore the festival in partnership with the filmmakers have made the decision to remove the film from the Sundance Film Festival online platform. We regret that online ticket holders will no longer be able to access the film,” organisers stated.

“We acknowledge and regret the disappointment this may cause. However, part of our commitment to advocating for independent filmmakers is ensuring that they can protect the art that they have created — now and in the future.”

It’s an unfortunate decision for the independent film, which at the time was still seeking distributors before it was removed, it currently has no release date.

However Sweeney was still optimistic, posting on social media “I woke up this morning with an email thread about people posting spoilers with photos” he wrote.

“If anyone’s seen the film, you know what I’m talking about. So I guess the audience really does like the film.”

However it wasn’t the only film to suffer this fate this year.

Selena y Los Dinos was also removed this year due to illegal clips from the film which had been circulating online.

It seems the films legal reps have begun to attempt a thorough cleanse of the internet in an attempt to have the footage taken down.

Where clips of the steamy scenes used to exist, they are either gone or replaced with copyright infringement notifications.

However some publications who chose to republish the images still retain some of them online.

You can watch the full trailer for Twinless below.