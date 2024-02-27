Teen Wolf Actor Dylan O’Brien Set To Play Twins In New Dark Comedy

Douglas Magaletti
February 27, 2024
Teen Wolf Actor Dylan O’Brien Set To Play Twins In New Dark Comedy
Image: Gage Skidmore (L); Facebook (R)

American actor Dylan O’Brien is set to play twins in Queer filmmaker James Sweeney’s new dark comedy, Twinless

O’Brien, 32, is best known for starring in the series Teen Wolf and the movie, The Maze Runner.

‘An Unlikely Bromance’

According to Deadline, Twinless is about “two young men who meet in a twin bereavement support group. An unlikely bromance develops between them.”

Twinless is written, directed by, and also stars James Sweeney. It follows Sweeney’s 2019 film Straight Up, which was his directorial debut. 

Discussing the film in an interview with Deadline, Producer David Permut (Rustin) said, “I was absolutely knocked out by James’ first film Straight Up and was determined to work with him. I immediately responded to the originality and provocative concept of Twinless

“The dark comedy depicts complex characters in such an irreverent, emotional and hysterical way. The chemistry between Dylan, who portrays the role of identical twin brothers, opposite James’ character is absolutely combustible.”

Straight Up

In 2021, Sweeney was nominated for Best First Screenplay at the Independent Spirit Awards for Straight Up.

The official synopsis for Straight Up reads, “Todd (Sweeney) is a hyper-articulate, obsessive-compulsive gay twentysomething whose fear of dying alone leads him to a baffling conclusion: he might not be gay after all. When he meets Rory, a whip-smart struggling actress with her own set of insecurities, the two forge a relationship that’s all talk and no sex.”

Twinless is currently filming in Portland, Oregon. It will also star Kody Harvard (Deviants) and Arkira Chantaratananond (Evil Lives Here).

