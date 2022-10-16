—

The trailer for the third season of The L Word: Generation Q has been officially released. Based on the famous 2000s series The L Word, the newest iteration saw the return of beloved characters and some new faces.

The L Word: Generation Q is set over 10 years later from the original series and sees the return of Jennifer Beals, Kate Moennig, and Leisha Hailey reprising their roles as Bette, Shane, and Alice.

Advertisement

Season 3’s synopsis promises that “this fierce group of friends and lovers are keeping it all in the family.”

“Maybe this is their time to find ‘the one’; or just the one for right now. Either way, they are living their best life the only way they know how: honest and confident.”

Hinted Reunion

Advertisement

The trailer highlights a confrontation between Bette and Tina, with the latter asking Bette bluntly if she still has feelings for her before storming out of the room.

The video also showcases the struggles that the other characters are dealing with as they navigate their new relationships. The new season is set to premiere on the 18th of November 2022 in the US.

Currently, Stan has yet to confirm the date that the show premieres on Australian screens, but past patterns have shown that they premiered on the same day.