NSW Government Officially Creates First LGBTIQ+ Advisory Council

The Minns Labor Government has officially established NSW’s first LGBTIQ+ Advisory Council comprising many prominent figures from the community.

This newly formed council will immediately begin working with the government to create the state’s inaugural LGBTIQ+ Inclusion Strategy.

First LGBTIQ+ Advisory Council Established

Comprising 16 diverse and dedicated members, the council brings together leaders who have tirelessly championed the rights of LGBTIQ+ individuals in NSW.

The council members were chosen based on their proven expertise, lived experience, and commitment to advocacy within the community, with each member serving a two-year term.

Among them are prominent figures such as Robyn Kennedy and Dr Justin Koonin, who will co-chair the council.

Robyn Kennedy, a key figure in LGBTIQ+ advocacy, known as a 78er for her participation in the first Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, will be bringing her extensive experience.

“As a lesbian and 78er, I am honoured to serve as Co-Chair of this council. Our work will focus on ensuring that all LGBTIQ+ individuals in NSW are supported, respected, and have their rights upheld,” she stated.

Her history includes leadership roles with InterPride, Sydney WorldPride, Qtopia Sydney, and the first Mardi Gras 78ers, earning her widespread respect within the community.

Dr Justin Koonin, President of ACON since 2015 and former Convenor of the NSW Gay and Lesbian Rights Lobby, is also joining as Co-Chair.

“There are legal, social and health issues that continue to impact the human rights, safety, and wellbeing of LGBTIQ+ people in NSW,” Koonin stated, adding, “I am proud to be part of a council that will work towards equality for all.”

The council includes a range of notable figures, such as Ian Roberts, Australia’s first openly gay professional rugby league player, and Dr Morgan Carpenter, a leading advocate on intersex issues.

Penny Sharpe, Leader of the Government in the Legislative Council, expressed her support, saying, “Establishing the LGBTIQ+ Advisory Council is another step forward for LGBTIQ+ people in our state who deserve to be visible and heard.”

Since taking office, the Minns Government has implemented several reforms, including banning LGBTQ+ conversion practices and issuing a formal apology to individuals convicted under past discriminatory laws.

Recently the government endorsed recommendations from the Special Commission of Inquiry into LGBTIQ+ hate crimes, aimed at addressing historical injustices.

The full list of members appointed to the council are as follows: