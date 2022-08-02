—

After the overwhelming success of its first edition, the one-day LGBTQI street party will return to Melbourne’s inner north on February 12, 2023.

The first Melbourne Pride Street party was held on February 13, 2022 to commemorate the 40th anniversary of homosexuality being decriminalised in Victoria. The celebration on Smith Street and Gertrude Street in Fitzroy was planned as a one-time event by the Victorian government.

The Melbourne Pride celebrations this year attracted over 67,500 people, including 38,000 who attended the one-day street party.

Victorian Government Earmarks $6.8 Million For Melbourne Pride

“Visible acceptance, love, and support for LGBTIQ+ communities, and opportunities to express pride in who we are can be life changing – and it doesn’t get much more visible than a huge street party in Melbourne’s inner north,” Victoria’s new Minister for Equality Harriet Shing said in a statement.

The Daniel Andrews-led Labor government said that it has earmarked around $6.8 million to make the Melbourne Pride and other state-wide LGBTQI events, an annual celebration over the next four years. Like this year, the one-day street party will feature live performances and celebrate LGBTQI art and culture.

Victorian Government Announces Grants For LGBTQI Events

Midsumma will deliver both the one-day party in Melbourne and other state-wide events. “Midsumma is proud to deliver this statewide celebration of LGBTIQ+ communities, which will celebrate the many parts that make up our diverse communities and continue the journey to equality,” said Midsumma CEO Karen Bryant.

Last week, the Victorian had announced that around $220,000 was available for grants up to $10,000 to organised LGBTQI events and projects in the state.











