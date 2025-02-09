Orville Peck Loses His Mask And Shirt In Cabaret Sneak Peek

Queer country music star Orville Peck has shared his first sneak peek at his new role in the Broadway production of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club.

It looks like the star may be set to lose his iconic mask as he takes to the stage for the role of Emcee is March this year.

And it wouldn’t be an Orville Peck update without some cheeky shirtless pics to go with.

Orville Peck prepares for Cabaret debut

Earlier year it was announced the queer country star Orville Peck would be headed to New York for his broadway debut.

It was announced the masked singer would be taking on the role of Emcee in the production.

“The emcee has been my dream role since I was a teenager,” he said at the time.

“The nature of the character allows for complete freedom of individual expression. It can be portrayed through such a vast range of emotions, perspectives and performance styles. That kind of freedom is every actor’s dream” he said.

“I truly cannot believe I’m getting to make my Broadway debut in one of my favourite shows and in probably my favourite role in all of musical theatre.

“I grew up in the theatre. I was a working actor and a dancer for many years before I started making music. I did the hustle, and the struggle, for a long time, trying to make things happen for myself. But it taught me so much of who I am as a performer and a person, so it feels very full circle to be making a return at this point in my career.”

But as for whether or not he would be losing his iconic mask for the role, it had yet to be revealed.

However this week he has shed a little of light on the issue as he posted an update on his Instagram.

Alongside a photo of his dog and a masked photo of himself he also shared behind the scenes images of his rehearsals for Cabaret.

Following a picture of his script he also posted an eye catching image of himself.

The thirsty picture of the singer showed him shirtless in his makeup chair, seemingly without his mask and with lipstick smeared around his lips.

Whether or not this is a confirmation of the singer revealing his face during the show remains to be seen, but for now he’s got the internet talking again.

Orville Peck will star in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club in March 2025.