Out Australian actor Rebel Wilson is facing backlash after posting pictures of her trip to Dubai on social media. 

The Pitch Perfect star travelled to Dubai with her fiancée, Ramona Agruma for an exclusive Beyoncé concert at Atlantis The Royal Hotel, which boasts it is “the most ultra-luxury experiential resort in the world.”

Advertisement
In a post to Instagram on January 23, Wilson, 42, wrote, “Atlantis The Royal is BEYond! What a weekend with BEY!”

The post also included video of her lavish weekend in Dubai.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson)

In a subsequent post, Wilson posted even more photos from the trip.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson)

Followers Slam Decision 

Her followers immediately slammed Wilson for travelling to the United Arab Emirates, a country where homosexuality remains a crime punishable by death.

One follower asked rhetorically, “So … any update on the situation of LGBTQ there?”

Another commented, “Oh the Privilege. What about other LGBT people?”

“Gee Rebel. You do know that it’s the death penalty in Dubai for homosexuality?? Supporting such a country is really really poor form, especially as a member of that community,” another person wrote.

One user asked, “Aren’t You a member of LGBTQ+ community? The hypocrisy of it All.”

Another said, “Uhm, they kill our kind over there. Why are your promoting this?”

In November She Announced Birth Of First Child

Wilson has been in the news recently.

In November, she announced the birth of her first child.

In the post at the time, she shared, daughter Royce Lillian was “born this past week via surrogate.”

Advertisement
Wilson went on to write, “I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle! I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care. Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift. The BEST gift!

“I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable. I am learning quickly…much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson)

Earlier this year, In June, Wilson was outed in a Sydney Morning Herald column to much public criticism. The SMH’s actions were condemned by the Australian Press Council on October 29.

At the time, Journalist Andrew Hornery told Wilson of his intention to publish an article about her relationship. He contacted Wilson’s representatives and informed them of his plans. He then gave her a deadline of two days to respond. 

Hornery’s questions about her relationship prompted Wilson to publicly announce that she was dating Ramona Agruma on Instagram.

© Star Observer 2022 | For the latest in lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, be sure to visit starobserver.com.au daily. You can also read our latest magazines or Join us on our Facebook page and Twitter feed.