Out Australian actor Rebel Wilson is facing backlash after posting pictures of her trip to Dubai on social media.

The Pitch Perfect star travelled to Dubai with her fiancée, Ramona Agruma for an exclusive Beyoncé concert at Atlantis The Royal Hotel, which boasts it is “the most ultra-luxury experiential resort in the world.”

The post also included video of her lavish weekend in Dubai.

In a subsequent post, Wilson posted even more photos from the trip.

Followers Slam Decision

Her followers immediately slammed Wilson for travelling to the United Arab Emirates, a country where homosexuality remains a crime punishable by death.

One follower asked rhetorically, “So … any update on the situation of LGBTQ there?”

Another commented, “Oh the Privilege. What about other LGBT people?”

“Gee Rebel. You do know that it’s the death penalty in Dubai for homosexuality?? Supporting such a country is really really poor form, especially as a member of that community,” another person wrote.

One user asked, “Aren’t You a member of LGBTQ+ community? The hypocrisy of it All.”

Another said, “Uhm, they kill our kind over there. Why are your promoting this?”

In November She Announced Birth Of First Child

Wilson has been in the news recently.

In November, she announced the birth of her first child.

In the post at the time, she shared, daughter Royce Lillian was “born this past week via surrogate.”

“I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable. I am learning quickly…much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club.”

Earlier this year, In June, Wilson was outed in a Sydney Morning Herald column to much public criticism. The SMH’s actions were condemned by the Australian Press Council on October 29.

At the time, Journalist Andrew Hornery told Wilson of his intention to publish an article about her relationship. He contacted Wilson’s representatives and informed them of his plans. He then gave her a deadline of two days to respond.

Hornery’s questions about her relationship prompted Wilson to publicly announce that she was dating Ramona Agruma on Instagram.