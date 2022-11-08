—

Out Brazilian gymnast, Arthur Nory, 29, won the bronze medal in the horizontal bar at the 2022 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships.

The Championships took place in Liverpool, England from October 29 to November 6.

Advertisement

“Thank you physios, doctors, masso, psycho, Ju, nutrition. it’s ours! Thank you family.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arthur Nory (@arthurnory)

This bronze medal win adds to Nory’s extensive collection of awards and accolades.

According to OutSports, he has won 22 medals in regional or international competitions.

American Brody Malone took the gold and Japan’s Hashimoto Daiki took the silver.

Nory Came Out In October 2021

Nory came out in October 2021, in an Instagram post wishing his boyfriend, marketing analyst João Otávio Tasso, a happy birthday.

In the post, Nory wrote, “Happy birthday to the person who is the most “arthura” and freaks out with me.

“The phrase ‘in health or in sickness, in victory or defeat, in joy or sadness’ has never been so fitting. And there we are everyday, walking together. Thank you for always being by my side. I will always be yours.

“Congratulations João, many years of life and continue to be this amazing person, even if you’re a Scorpio (always good to put the blame on the sign). We’re together. Love u 😘”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arthur Nory (@arthurnory)