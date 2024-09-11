Party With Shandy To Celebrate Brisbane Pride This September

Michael James
September 11, 2024
Party With Shandy To Celebrate Brisbane Pride This September
September is a magical time of year in Megan-djin/Brisbane: flowers bloom in eager anticipation of pollination, all manner of creatures start looking for some lovin’, and the perfect weather means the streets and parks are filled with cuties soaking up the Sun.

It’s no wonder this is when the local queer community comes together to celebrate Megan-djin’s Brisbane Pride Fair Day – and after the success of our inaugural Pride party last year, we’ve been eagerly awaiting the chance to celebrate our special and unique sub-tropical community on a grand scale – so without further ado, you are officially invited to…

🏳️‍⚧️ SHANDY PRIDE ’24 🏳️‍🌈

After you packed the rafters for our inaugural Pride party last year, we had no choice but to scale up this year’s festivities in a major way – so we’re serving up a multi-level cornucopia of dancefloor delights to get you smilin’, sweatin’ and booty-shakin’ from day-to-night.
We’ll be taking over all three levels of echo & bounce in Woolloongabba – just a stone’s throw from Pride Fair Day in Musgrave Park – and naturally, we’ve arranged an absolutely stacked line-up of some of our city’s finest DJs and performers, including Cr Black Amex, Blair de Milo, chubbz, Crimson Coco, dj fatcarrot, Henny Spaghetti, Jack Popper, Ja’mie Displays, MOOSE,  Neesha Alexander, nejmere, Rydeen, Sandy Jox, St4cey410, Venus and Winona Router.
Don’t forget to warm up with us at the Brisbane Pride Rally & March starting at Queens Park in the CBD at 9AM – Pride started as a Protest and so we encourage you to join in and make our voices heard!

When: Saturday September 12, 4pm – 1am

 

Where: Echo & Bounce
Tickets: Online via Humantix

