Pee-wee Herman Star Comes Out In Posthumous Documentary

Paul Reubens, the man behind the beloved character Pee-wee Herman, has posthumously come out as gay in the new documentary Pee-wee as Himself.

The two-part HBO documentary premiered earlier this week at Sundance, offering a rare glimpse into Reubens’ closely guarded private life and his reflections on fame, identity, and love.

Pee-wee Herman and Paul Reubens

In the documentary, filmed prior to his death in 2023, Reubens discusses his sexual orientation and a significant relationship with a man named Guy, who he described as an inspiration behind some of Pee-wee Herman’s most iconic catchphrases.

“I was out of the closet, and then, I went back in the closet. I wasn’t pursuing the Paul Reubens career; I was pursuing the Pee-wee Herman career,” he candidly revealed in the film.

Reubens admitted to struggling with his identity throughout his career, stating, “I hid behind an alter ego. I spent my entire adult life hiding I was a huge weed head. I was secretive about my sexuality even to my friends [out of] self-hatred or self-preservation. I was conflicted about sexuality. But fame was way more complicated.”

He further shared that Guy, who was from Los Angeles, tragically passed away due to complications from AIDS.

Paul Reubens’ career as Pee-wee Herman began in 1981 when he debuted the character with the Groundlings comedy troupe. The childlike, eccentric Pee-wee quickly became a cultural phenomenon, leading to hit films such as Pee-wee’s Big Adventure (1985) and the Emmy-winning television series Pee-wee’s Playhouse.

However, while Pee-wee’s zany personality charmed audiences worldwide, Reubens remained fiercely private, protecting his personal life from public scrutiny.

Despite his success, Reubens’ career was not without controversy. In the early 1990s, his arrest for indecent exposure led to a temporary retreat from the spotlight.

Nevertheless, he made a comeback in later years, including a Broadway revival of Pee-wee Herman and appearances in films such as Blow (2001) and television series like The Blacklist. His enduring influence on comedy and pop culture was undeniable.

Reubens’ death in July 2023 at the age of 70 shocked fans worldwide. A statement shared on social media after his passing revealed that he had privately battled cancer for years.

It read: “Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness.”

Following the news of his death, many queer fans mourned the loss of Reubens, noting the queer-coded nature of Pee-wee Herman.

For decades, the character’s exuberant, boundary-defying persona resonated with audiences who saw him as a symbol of individuality and self-expression.