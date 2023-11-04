Perth’s First Queer Councillor Sworn In Making A Fashion Statement

Perth councillor and queer activist David Goncalves has made a fabulous fashion statement wearing wearing a pair of ruby red heels to their Council’s swearing-in ceremony.

On October 21, Goncalves, 22, became one of four new-elected council members and the first openly queer councillor for the City Of Perth.

Days later at the ceremony held in Perth’s Council House, Goncalves dawned an immaculate suit paired with the sparkling red heels and a Pride Flag pin on their jacket.

A “Yellow Brick Road Journey”

Posting to Facebook, they expressed the significance of the “ruby slippers,” making multiple references to the 1939 film the Wizard Of Oz.

“Putting my first foot forward, in ruby slippers, was a true reminder that it is only the dreams you dare to dream – that – really do come true,” said Goncalves.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the kindness, wisdom and courage so many have shared on this road to Council House.”

Continuing to thank their supporters and campaign team, they said, “Thank you to all who have been on this yellow brick road journey with me.”

“If home is where the heart is – then there really is no place like home – at the City of Perth!”

Comments under the post continue to congratulate Goncalves on their success, as well as admire their fashion choices.

Activist Turned Politician

Prior to their campaign, Gonclaves has been a proud activist amongst the local community.

Coincidentally, the swearing-in ceremony coincided with the three-year anniversary of protests held at the Council House by Goncalves and other LGBTIQA+ activists in 2021.

At the time, activists requested the resignation of Lord Mayor Basil Zempilas after his offensive comments about transgender people. Goncalves and other activists tore up a campaign poster of Zempilas apart of protests outside Council House.

Gonclaves has continued to be a voice amongst the local queer community, becoming the inaugural co-chair of the City of Perth’s LGBTIQA+ Advisory Group.

Speaking to OutinPerth, Gonclaves explained the “surreal” feeling following the election win, and their determination to continue committing to LGBTIQA+ inclusivity.

“As an openly queer representative, my commitment is to ensure all voices are heard in order to deliver the kind of city of inclusion we all can be proud of,” Gonclaves said.

“I ran on the principles of a city of inclusion and a city of engagement, and city of integrity, and I knew they were the values close to my heart.”

“I look forward to working with the other elected members to make Perth the city that it deserves to be,” they continued.