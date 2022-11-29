—

Pitch Perfect star Ben Platt announced that he and his partner Noah Galvin had got engaged over the weekend after dating for over two years. The couple began their romance shortly before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Platt posted a series of images to Instagram from the proposal, including a closeup photo of the ring and a candlelit setting.

‘We Decided To Give It A Shot’

Both actors played the lead role in the Broadway show Dear Evan Hansen, with Platt holding the titular role before Galvin replaced him in November 2017. During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Platt announced that he and Galvin had been dating for over a year.

“We were friends for five years and right before the pandemic, we finally decided to really give it a shot,” Platt told People Magazine.

‘A Partner I Really Love’

The Pitch Perfect actor told Out Magazine in 2021, that he’d found “a partner that I really love.”

He described Galvin as having a “really unique ability to help me to be present where I am and to make the life that’s happening day to day too wonderful to not want to be on the ground for it.”

In another interview with the New York Times in October, Platt spoke about how the pair first met.

Advertisement Dear Evan Hansen is] how we met, but it’s not. But it’s nice to have that detail of him understanding deeply what that experience was. And I feel very lucky to be with him — he’s changed my perspective, and made things, in a very positive way, feel a bit smaller and more manageable.”

‘You Make Every Day Special’

In January, The People We Hate At The Wedding actor posted to Instagram an anniversary message to Galvin, writing “Happy 2 yr anniversary my king,” adding “you make every day special.”

Galvin was a guest on Ilana Levine’s “Little Known Things” podcast in 2020 where he addressed their romance for the first time saying, “I asked him this morning. I was like, are we allowed to talk about this? And he’s like, ‘Don’t go into our nitty-gritty, but yeah, people can know. It’s still relatively new.”

Friends of the pair wrote their congratulations in the comments, with Beanie Feldstein, who also got engaged to her partner Bonnie Chance Roberts in June, writing “I am so happy and haven’t stopped crying,” in capital letters on Friday. Singer-songwriter Lizzy McAlpine also wrote in all caps, “Congrats”.





