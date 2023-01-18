—

POOF DOOF is coming back to Sydney’s Oxford Street.

Coming Back To The Heart Of Sydney’s Queer Community

Taking over Kinselas’s top two floors, POOF DOOF’s Main Room, featuring house music, will occupy the top floor. POOF DOOF’s side room Snap Crackle Pop will occupy Middle Bar on the second floor, playing pop music.

The club will also be getting a revamp with upgraded lighting and technical resources as well as a new “visual identity” created by Sydney-based queer artist Kris Andrew Small.

According to founder and owner of POOF DOOF Anthony Hocking, “POOF DOOF Melbourne made the move from the CBD to Chapel Street in 2014 and it’s still going strong almost a decade later.

“We are so elated that we have the opportunity to repeat history in Sydney, and our new friends at Kinselas are going to be incredible partners to join us on this ride for many years to come.”

‘Gayer, Safer And More Accessible Than Ever’

POOF DOOF Sydney’s General Manager Nic Holland promises the new POOF DOOF will be “gayer, safer and more accessible than ever.”

Talking about the decision to move POOF DOOF to Kinselas, Holland said, “From the moment I set foot in Kinselas I knew this was the venue for us if we ever decided to move to the strip, and I’m so excited that our vision has become a reality.”

Holland continued, “The club will be gayer, safer and more accessible than ever for our loyal patrons and the queer community at large. I can’t wait to see all the Oxford Street divas at our grand opening on February 4. Fierce diva hunty slay!”

“POOF DOOF consistently delivers an incredible party every week and we love that they are a huge supporter of local talent. We are equally as passionate about supporting the LGBTQIA+ community, many of whom consider Kinselas as their ‘local’.

“Taylor Square is in the original heart of Sydney’s queer community, a precinct that was renowned for its vibrant night life as well as being a cultural and creative hub for our city. Kinselas is proud to be part of the community’s vision to restore the area to its former glory.

“We believe that POOF DOOF at Kinselas is a perfect match! We cannot wait to welcome everyone to experience what we create together.”

POOF DOOF Sydney was first held at former Oxford Street bar, Midnight Shift in 2015. It then moved to the Beresford in Surry Hills for a bit. In 2019, POOF DOOF Sydney moved to Ivy in the CBD.