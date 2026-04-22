POOF DOOF Launches Record Label With Debut Release From Jimi The Kween

Australian queer nightlife royalty POOF DOOF, known for its iconic parties at Chasers in Melbourne and at Arq (formerly) in Sydney, has announced the launch of a new record label: POOF DOOF Records. The label’s inaugural release will come from drag superstar Jimi The Kween, her forthcoming single “All I Need” set to usher in this next chapter.

The move marks an unprecedented expansion into the music for the party brand, and is set to address a gap in the industry, namely a lack of access. POOF DOOF Records has announced among its founding goals is to provide emerging queer artists the authentic pathways needed to develop and release their work.

“Launching POOF DOOF Records for the community has been on my mind for many years,” said Anthony Hocking, Founder of POOF DOOF.

“POOF DOOF has always been in the business of supporting up-and-coming queer talent in Australia, and creating POOF DOOF Records is a natural progression of that journey.”

POOF DOOF: from parties to label

While POOF DOOF has attained global recognition since opening its doors as a single floor gay night club in Melbourne in 2011, the focus has historically been limited to events. Most recently, the queer nightlife empire has partnered with international acts such as Honey Dijon, boasted soaring ticket sales for the popular Red Rave dance party, and even spearheaded major festival activations alongside Beyond The Valley, Splendour in the Grass, and Sydney World Pride.

Though POOF DOOF Records marks an unusual deviation from the dancefloor for POOF DOOF, the label argues this may indeed be their superpower. By leveraging their existing queer event network, the label hopes to offer artists the opportunity to access POOF DOOF’s direct connection to the dancefloor, where they can build audiences in real time.

“Providing a roadmap and meaningful support for queer artists has been a key focus for our team,” Hocking said. “We’re excited to bring this to life with our first release from Jimi The Kween and their Pride anthem ‘All I Need’.”

POOF DOOF Records has stated they are looking forward to working with local artists who embody the energy of its dancefloors: “euphoric, inclusive, and built for connection”.

The label will accept submissions via POOF DOOF’s digital platforms with plans to transition into a traditional A&R model in the near future.