A gay white adult performer has been caught on video yelling the N-word at a black sanitation worker in New York and then allegedly assaulting a pedestrian who was filming him.

A video of the racist encounter was posted on Twitter by NYC City council candidate Anthony Beckford on July 20, 2020. A follow-up post identified the man shouting the racist abuse as Joseph O’Brian who goes by the screen name of Dustin Gold in films produced by Las Vegas based Helix Studios.

The 72 second video, which had over 58,000 views, begins with the man screaming from his stalled car at the sanitation worker to get out of the middle of the road: “Hey yo, it’ll be smart to get out of the middle of the street asshole. F*cking n****r.”

He then turns on the pedestrian recording him and asks, “Are you recording me?” When the person on the other side of the camera responds, “Yeah!” the driver asks him why he was recording him. This is how the interaction then goes:

Driver: I’m an asshole? Honey, look in the mirror okay. The only person who is an asshole is you for recording.

Pedestrian: You are so fierce!

Driver: I know I am. Thank you. Are you gay too?

Pedestrian: No

Driver: No, you’re not? Well you look like it!

Driver: Do you plan to keep on recording me? Are you having fun?… Ok what are you gonna do with this recording? Tell me.

Pedestrian: I’m just gonna put it on the internet.

Driver: (laughs) Okay. I’ll get fans, honey. That’s what I’ll do.

Pedestrian: Ok, I am recording your friend too (there’s a person on the passenger seat as well who does not intervene or get out of the vehicle)

Driver: Ok. Keep walking

Pedestrian: No,no I am staying here.

Driver: Ok, before I beat the shit out of you, get outta here.

A YouTuber who originally uploaded the compilation of two videos said that the incident had occurred on “East 85th St, between 1st and York Ave, at approximately at 6:00pm, on Saturday, July 18th, 2020.”

“Prior to this clip, the driver of the vehicle, Joe O’Brien, former adult film actor ‘Dustin Gold’, was repeatedly shouting at a Black sanitation worker, yelling “you’re a n*****”. The noise was enough for several residents to come down to street level. When filmed and confronted, O’Brian took a bystander’s phone and threw it on the ground. The passenger did nothing. The driver was driving a silver 2009 Pontiac Vibe, with Connecticut plates AX-17554,” the Youtuber said in the description.

Many users pointed to the irony that a gay man was using hateful slurs against another person.

Another user posted: “A gay man who knows oppression yells a racial slur then assaults an individual for filming his actions. This individual needs to be caught and charged with a hate crime and aggravated assault.”

Following the social media outcry and calls for his sacking, Helix Studios, which has featured Dustin Gold, issued a statement: “Dustin Gold has been fired. He hasn’t worked for us since 2014 and we will not use him in the future.”

Social media users then asked whether all of Gold’s past videos would be trashed as well. “All of Joe’s films need to be removed,” Beckford.

TMZ reported that the New York Police department was looking into the incident though no complaint had yet been lodged by the victim.

This is not the first time in recent times that a gay white adult performer has been caught out for being racist. Billy Santoro, another gay porn star, who is now based in Sydney, had posted on his now deleted Facebook page during the Black Lives Matters protests: “Lol. America! Lol you let your blacks loot as a way of protest. “Wake the f**k up. Shoot first.” After the hateful post was called out by social media users, JustForFans, the adult version of OnlyFans, said they had removed Santoros’s account.