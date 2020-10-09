—

Earlier today, October 9, 2020, Community Action for Rainbow Rights (CARR) was taken to the NSW Supreme Court by NSW Police. This was done in an effort by NSW Police to prohibit Saturday’s ‘Protect Trans Kids, Kill Latham’s Bill’ protest.

This protest is an effort organised by CARR in opposition to Mark Latham’s Education Legislation Amendment (Parental Rights) Bill 2020. This bill ultimately seeks to ban any possibility for the recognition of transgender and gender diverse students in schools.

The ruling was in favour of the NSW Police, effectively banning the protest from taking place tomorrow.

Star Observer spoke with CARR representative April Holcombe, who stated that the judge ruled against CARR because they had no way of ensuring that there will be zero risk of transmission at the protest, despite precautions being taken to ensure that this will be a COVID-safe event.

Holcombe also spoke about how places like beaches or restaurants are not under this same “burden of proof.”

Holcombe believes that the protest is important for two major reasons.

The first being that the nature of Latham’s bill would create a “cone of silence” within the NSW school system, and that it would leave adults working in schools with no way of supporting students who will be affected.

The second reason articulated by Holcombe is that regardless of whether this bill passes or not, it is an effort to push the conversation about trans people “to the right”, which Saturday’s protest will aim to combat.

In speaking with Star Observer, Holcombe emphasised that Latham’s bill is a “historic attack on the rights of LGBTQI people”, and that in this protest they will channel the “spirit of 1978” to show LGBTQI people affected by this bill that they are not alone.

The ‘Protect Trans Kids, Kill Latham’s Bill’ protest will take place tomorrow, on Saturday October 10 at 1pm in Taylor Square. More details can be found on the Facebook event here.