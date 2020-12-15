—

American alt-right protest group the Proud Boys has provoked the ire of a gay-owned Virginia based clothing label Verillas after members of the fascist organisation were caught wearing their kilts at a recent protest in Washington DC.

The protest itself was reported to have been attended by 700 people, all Trump supporters angry at the result delivered for President-elect Joe Biden at the recent elections, and still hanging on to false claims of voter fraud.

In a moment that seems to say that the Proud Boys actually believed someone would want to see their pasty white derrière’s, images have since emerged of a line of protestors all dressed in bright yellow and black garments, before flashing passers-by, revealing the words “Fuck Antifa” scrawled in permanent marker.

The reference made (in barely legible handwriting) was of course taking a dig at the anti-fascist movement that has grown in America over the course of Trump’s disastrous time in office, and in the wake of numerous incidents of police brutality this year.

Disgusted to see members of "Proud Boys" a fascist terrorist org wearing our products. We're LGBTQIA+ owned, operated, designed and lived. We're against everything they stand for. I see $750 of our gear in the picture – I just gave $1000 to the NAACP to redirect hate to love. pic.twitter.com/eMdwW8Azrj — Verillas (@Verillas) December 12, 2020

Earlier this year, British clothing label Fred Perry had similar issue with the Proud Boys adopting their black and yellow polo shirt, resulting in the company ceasing imports of the particular clothing items to both North America and Canada.

However, Verillas plans to go one step further, as Vice President of the label Justin LaRose, explained in an interview with Out.

“We currently plan to try to make modifications that would be undeniably against bigotry and reclaim [the design]— and in the process offer trade-ins for any non-Proud Boy-affiliated purchasers so they aren’t unwittingly stuck with a garment with this type of reputation.”

Allister Greenbrier, the owner of Verillas added in a separate interview that “it has been [the label’s] mission since the founding of Verillas to provide a community in which our friends and customer base can express themselves through fashion safely.

“Verillas has been about challenging gender roles in fashion, and about empowerment. We hope people feel stronger, more confident, and beautiful wearing what we make.” Greenbrier then added that “Verillas is a long-time charity donor to such organizations as GLAD, in hopes that discrimination of all kinds against the LGBTQIA+ community will end.”