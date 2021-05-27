—

Tasmanian Senator Jacqui Lambie has been banned from all Qantas services for six months after allegedly abusing staff at Melbourne Airport in March. Lambie is alleged to have used a homophobic slur against Qantas CEO Alan Joyce, who is openly gay.

Fairfax media this morning reported that on a recent flight out of Melbourne, Jacqui Lambie shouted at Qantas staff that their “CEO is a poof”, referring to the national carrier’s boss Joyce who is openly gay, among other expletives and referring to “pussy power” when refused entry to the exclusive Chairman’s Lounge.

It has been confirmed that the Tasmanian senator is now banned from using Qantas services for six months from April. This reportedly follows a number of other altercations between the politician and the national carrier.

Senator Blames ‘Bad Day’

“It was the end of a long week in Canberra. I’d backed into a car that morning, got a speeding ticket on the way to work, and my flight home was delayed,” Lambie told Fairfax.

“It was a bad day for me. But it was worse for the poor Qantas staff who had to stand and take my rant. I have apologised to the staff for my actions, and I’d like to do so again.”

“I’ll take whatever punishment Qantas throws at me. I’ve done the crime and I’ll do the time, because that’s what I deserve.”

With the altercation caught on CCTV, Qantas are as yet to make an official statement on Lambie’s conduct or the six-month ban, however this is not the first time Lambie has come out swinging against the LGBTQI communities.

‘Celebrity’ Transphobic Rant

Advertisement Tasmania’s Lower House passing trans-inclusive legal reforms that would make gender markers on birth certificates optional. “Now we’re into moving Australia Day, we’re into transgender and making sure we can change their fucking birth certificates. Stupid Tasmania, they did that just before Christmas time,” Lambie had said.

Lambie followed up by declaring, “When you are born, you’re either a male or a female.”

Senator Lambie will now have to slum it like the rest of us, and rely on Virgin Australia to get to and from Canberra for parliamentary work- a carrier, which does not offer its customers an exclusive Chairman’s Lounge.

