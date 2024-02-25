Queenslanders With A Disability Network Launches LGBTQIA+ Support Group

Queenslanders With a Disability Network (QDN) is the Executive Peak Body for people with disability in Queensland. The organisation has recently launched a new peer support group to specifically help address the needs of LBTQIA+ people a disability.

The group has been created for those over 18 to be able to connect with others living with shared experiences in the LGBTQIA+ community.

Meetings will help participants connect with each other, share their thoughts and experiences on any number of topics including services such as the NDIS and social inclusion.

Speakers will also attend the meetings to assist and continue to help share important information with group members .

Queenslanders With A Disability Network: LGBTQIA+ Peer Support Group

As well as support around services and information the group also serves to help raise awareness around disability access including ways to combat all forms of discrimination.

Most importantly the group is facilitated by and for people with a disability.

In order to ensure participants can access meetings from anywhere, they are held monthly online via Zoom calls, inviting members from around the state to participate.

It’s an important event for the Queenslanders With a Disability Network, that extends into wider conversations and support, “this monthly online group provides an opportunity for people to come together in a safe and supportive space, to share their stories with others who have a similar lived experience” they say.

“This is also an opportunity to be involved in various projects with QDN such as QDeNgage which is where people with a disability work with organisations and government to help make services, products and workplaces more accessible for everyone.”

“Nothing about us without us”

Stephen Coulter is the General Manager of Communication, Engagement and Membership for the Queenslanders With a Disability Network. He says “The members of this group face unique situations, and finding people with a shared experience is an important part of maintaining a strong community. We are really looking forward to this group becoming an integral part of the community, and a place where people with a disability who also identify as LGBTQIA+ can express themselves in a safe and welcoming environment.”

The LGBTQIA+ support group is one of a number of different support groups supported by the organisation to help form a strong network of support groups across the state with the goal to inform, connect, lead, and influence change.

“We believe there should be ‘nothing about us without us’”

The LGBTQIA+ support group meets on the last Friday of the month between 4:30pm – 6:30pm

For information on joining these meetings please head to their website.

Alternatively call or email on 1300 363 783 or [email protected]