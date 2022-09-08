—

This week in Queer Melbourne we have a platter of delicious options. Enjoy your fix of culture with intergenerational queer bonding, speed dating, theatre, burlesque and more.

Bauhaus Burlesque

One Friday every month, the Motley Bauhaus is taken over by the campy, glitter streaked performers of the Melbourne burlesque scene. This month you’ll have the pleasure of watching Evana de Lune, SHAM, Celia Bow, Whiskey Falls and Zaphyer Enfield.

When? Friday September 9th, 8:30 – 10:30pm

Where? Motley Bauhaus, Carlon

Tickets? $29 – $39, here

Queer Ladies’ Speed Dating

In the age of dating apps (including the absolute abomination that is ‘Her’- why can’t queer ladies catch a digital break?), the old school has become cool again. This is a queer ladies’ speed dating event. You’re given a little time to settle in and chat before the dates begin at 5:30pm sharp. You’re given 5 minutes with each of your partners, of which you’ll have roughly 15 in a night.

When? Saturday 10th September, 5 – 7:30pm

Where? Golden Monkey, Melbourne CBD

Tickets? $25.90 – $34.90, here

Bed & Breakfast At Chapel Off Chapel

‘Bed & Breakfast’ is a comedic show by Mark Crawford about a gay couple who inherit a bed and breakfast in a rural town. With two actors performing an entire town’s worth of characters, this performance is set to be a high-energy dramedy about being out in Australia’s rural areas.

When? Wednesday September 7th to Tuesday September 13th, showtimes vary

Where? Chapel off Chapel, St Kilda

Tickets? $30-$45, here

Melbourne LGBTIQ+ Elders Dance Club

This semi-regular event is an opportunity to have a wholesome dance with other members of the community. Though it’s called the ‘Elders Dance Club’, the organisers take a “come one come all” approach.

When? Sunday 11 September, 2pm – 4pm

Where? Collingwood Town Hall, Abbostford

Tickets? Free, book here

Queeraoke At Lantern Lounge

With two drag performances, a happy hour from 5 pm ‘til 7 pm and over 98,000 songs, Queeraoke is the place to be on a Thursday night. Grab a drink, overcome the PTSD you’ve acquired from watching the Karaoke scene in the 2nd Sex and the City movie (I got massive shivers from simply writing that reference), and sing with the big, rainbow family at Lantern. There’s a spot prize for the best singer and plenty of fun to be had.

When? Thursdays, 9pm – late

Where? Lantern Lounge, Collingwood

Tickets? Free, no booking required

Want to feature your event on this page? Write to us at [email protected]