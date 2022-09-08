This week in Queer Melbourne we have a platter of delicious options. Enjoy your fix of culture with intergenerational queer bonding, speed dating, theatre, burlesque and more.
Bauhaus Burlesque
One Friday every month, the Motley Bauhaus is taken over by the campy, glitter streaked performers of the Melbourne burlesque scene. This month you’ll have the pleasure of watching Evana de Lune, SHAM, Celia Bow, Whiskey Falls and Zaphyer Enfield.
When? Friday September 9th, 8:30 – 10:30pm
Where? Motley Bauhaus, Carlon
Tickets? $29 – $39, here
Queer Ladies’ Speed Dating
In the age of dating apps (including the absolute abomination that is ‘Her’- why can’t queer ladies catch a digital break?), the old school has become cool again. This is a queer ladies’ speed dating event. You’re given a little time to settle in and chat before the dates begin at 5:30pm sharp. You’re given 5 minutes with each of your partners, of which you’ll have roughly 15 in a night.
When? Saturday 10th September, 5 – 7:30pm
Where? Golden Monkey, Melbourne CBD
Tickets? $25.90 – $34.90, here
Bed & Breakfast At Chapel Off Chapel
‘Bed & Breakfast’ is a comedic show by Mark Crawford about a gay couple who inherit a bed and breakfast in a rural town. With two actors performing an entire town’s worth of characters, this performance is set to be a high-energy dramedy about being out in Australia’s rural areas.
When? Wednesday September 7th to Tuesday September 13th, showtimes vary
Where? Chapel off Chapel, St Kilda
Tickets? $30-$45, here
Melbourne LGBTIQ+ Elders Dance Club
This semi-regular event is an opportunity to have a wholesome dance with other members of the community. Though it’s called the ‘Elders Dance Club’, the organisers take a “come one come all” approach.
When? Sunday 11 September, 2pm – 4pm
Where? Collingwood Town Hall, Abbostford
Tickets? Free, book here
Queeraoke At Lantern Lounge
With two drag performances, a happy hour from 5 pm ‘til 7 pm and over 98,000 songs, Queeraoke is the place to be on a Thursday night. Grab a drink, overcome the PTSD you’ve acquired from watching the Karaoke scene in the 2nd Sex and the City movie (I got massive shivers from simply writing that reference), and sing with the big, rainbow family at Lantern. There’s a spot prize for the best singer and plenty of fun to be had.
When? Thursdays, 9pm – late
Where? Lantern Lounge, Collingwood
Tickets? Free, no booking required
Want to feature your event on this page? Write to us at [email protected]
© Star Observer 2022 | For the latest in lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, be sure to visit starobserver.com.au daily. You can also read our latest magazines or Join us on our Facebook page and Twitter feed.
No Comment