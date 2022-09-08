This week in Queer Melbourne we have a platter of delicious options. Enjoy your fix of culture with intergenerational queer bonding, speed dating, theatre, burlesque and more. 

Bauhaus Burlesque

One Friday every month, the Motley Bauhaus is taken over by the campy, glitter streaked performers of the Melbourne burlesque scene. This month you’ll have the pleasure of watching Evana de Lune, SHAM, Celia Bow, Whiskey Falls and Zaphyer Enfield.

These performers are at the cutting edge of Burlesque, and many are staples of queer club performance. Enjoy a drink and a night of comedy, costumes so extravagant they’ll make you sick with envy and, of course, a little bare skin.

When? Friday September 9th, 8:30 – 10:30pm

Where? Motley Bauhaus, Carlon 

Tickets? $29 – $39, here

Queer Ladies’ Speed Dating

In the age of dating apps (including the absolute abomination that is ‘Her’- why can’t queer ladies catch a digital break?), the old school has become cool again. This is a queer ladies’ speed dating event. You’re given a little time to settle in and chat before the dates begin at 5:30pm sharp. You’re given 5 minutes with each of your partners, of which you’ll have roughly 15 in a night.

The best part is that there’s no rejection- simply mark on your sheet which people you’d be willing to see again, and you’ll receive an email the next day listing your mutual matches. This event is for 20 – 37 year olds, with wriggle room of about 1 year older or younger.

When? Saturday 10th September, 5 – 7:30pm

Where? Golden Monkey, Melbourne CBD

Tickets? $25.90 – $34.90, here

 

Bed & Breakfast At Chapel Off Chapel

Alex Thew and Ben Noble in ‘Bed & Breakfast’.

‘Bed & Breakfast’ is a comedic show by Mark Crawford about a gay couple who inherit a bed and breakfast in a rural town. With two actors performing an entire town’s worth of characters, this performance is set to be a high-energy dramedy about being out in Australia’s rural areas. 

When? Wednesday September 7th to Tuesday September 13th, showtimes vary

Where? Chapel off Chapel, St Kilda

Tickets? $30-$45, here

 

Melbourne LGBTIQ+ Elders Dance Club

This semi-regular event is an opportunity to have a wholesome dance with other members of the community. Though it’s called the ‘Elders Dance Club’, the organisers take a “come one come all” approach.

Tea and nibbles are provided, as well as some opportunities to learn new dance styles. It’s very casual, with no dance experience needed. If you want to spend some time doing some queer, intergenerational bonding (and get down in the process) this is the event for you.

When? Sunday 11 September, 2pm – 4pm

Where? Collingwood Town Hall, Abbostford

Tickets? Free, book here 

 

Queeraoke At Lantern Lounge

With two drag performances, a happy hour from 5 pm  ‘til 7 pm and over 98,000 songs, Queeraoke is the place to be on a Thursday night. Grab a drink, overcome the PTSD you’ve acquired from watching the Karaoke scene in the 2nd Sex and the City movie (I got massive shivers from simply writing that reference), and sing with the big, rainbow family at Lantern. There’s a spot prize for the best singer and plenty of fun to be had.

When? Thursdays, 9pm – late

Where? Lantern Lounge, Collingwood 

Tickets? Free, no booking required

 

