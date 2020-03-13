—

Due to concerns regarding the Coronavirus (Covid-19), and in alignment with government recommendations that there be no public gatherings of 500 or more people, the organisers of Rainbow Holi have postponed the event.

Rainbow Holi was scheduled for March 14, 1pm in Sydney Park, but will now take place at a later date to be advised.

SheQu, one of the organisers, posted the following message on their Facebook page.