—

Randy Stewart Rainbow has been entertaining the public for years via his YouTube channel which features videos of him having fake phone conversations with celebrities but he has gained more popularity since the 2016 American presidential campaign and especially since the election of Donald Trump.

Rainbow’s latest videos feature a series of interviews in the same vein as his previous works, where he stages questions and plays clips of the interviewees in response – mainly Donald Trump the closer we get to the election, which is due to take place on November 3.

Rainbow’s clips also feature numerous musical numbers, usually parodying famous Broadway musicals including “You’re Making Things Up Again, Donald” (based on Making Things Up Again from The Book of Mormon), “Unpopular” (based on Popular from Wicked), “Fact Checker, Fact Checker” (based on Matchmaker, Matchmaker from Fiddler On The Roof), “There Is Nothing Like a Wall” (based on There Is Nothing Like A Dame from South Pacific), “The Donald Trump Cell Block Tango” (based on Cell Block Tango from the musical Chicago) and “Deplorable Troll” (parody of Poor Unfortunate Souls from The Little Mermaid), among many others.

But Rainbow’s latest offering may be his hardest to beat yet, with Broadway legend Patti LuPone joining in the fun!

Patti LuPone and Randy Rainbow take great glee in rewording the lyrics to the famous and very catchy If Momma Was Married from Gypsy – which if you’re any kind of musical theatre fan, you know is one of the musicals that LuPone is most famous for, in her Tony and Drama Desk award winning turn as Mama Rose in 2008

To say nothing of his talent when it comes to rewording these classic Broadway tunes – you find yourself chuckling along because it’s so catchy and obvious, you’re left wondering – why didn’t I think of that?!

Rainbow, who identifies as gay, was nominated for a Primetime Emmy for Best Short Form Variety Series in 2019 and 2020 and in a 2017 interview with The New York Times, credits his grandmother as his greatest comedic influence.