Reneé Rapp’s Extremely Queer Coachella Set Included The Cast of ‘The L Word’ AND Kesha

Arts & Entertainment Celebrity News
Josh Kerwick
April 15, 2024
Reneé Rapp’s Extremely Queer Coachella Set Included The Cast of ‘The L Word’ AND Kesha
Image: Source: @kesharose on Instagram

Reneé Rapp took to the stage at Coachella today (Sunday April 14th in the USA) with one of the queerest sets of the festival so far, thanks to appearances from the cast of The L Word and the original TiK ToK star Kesha. 

The air in the crowd was crackling with excitement as The L Word’s Jennifer Beals, Kate Moenning, Leisha Hailey and creator Ilene Chaiken stepped onto the stage ahead of Rapp to set the atmosphere for the show. 

After Chaiken said that the show was “Reneé’s favourite”, the four shouted “Let’s go lesbians!” as the singer stormed out onto the stage of Coachella’s Outdoor Theatre and began her set with Talk Too Much

Dressed in an all-black look highly reminiscent of her SNL performance in January that drove sapphics everywhere crazy, started off her set with fan favourite songs from Snow Angel and Everything to Everyone. At times, it was hard to hear Reneé singing over the rapturous crowd.

Kesha’s appearance during Reneé Rapp’s set

The highlight of the set came 6 songs in when Reneé introduced fellow LGBTQIA+ icon Kesha to the stage as “the hottest person alive,” sending the crowd wild.

The duo had both teased the collaboration earlier in the day, with Reneé tweeting tweaked lyrics to TikTok while Kesha said: “Boys, they come, and they go. Hot babes last forever.” 

The duo then launched into an updated version of Kesha’s TiK ToK, beginning with “Wake up in the morning like f*ck P Diddy” for obvious reasons. The pair’s rendition received deafening applause from the crowd once it was finished. 

Reneé had clearly won the crowd over already with this appearance, and finished the set with the help of an enthusiastic and excited crowd.

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Brisbane Pride Queens Ball Tickets Now On Sale
April 15, 2024 | Michael James

Brisbane Pride Queens Ball Tickets Now On Sale
News Queensland News
Victorian Public Servants To Receive Paid Period, Reproductive and Menopause Leave
April 14, 2024 | Christine Lai

Victorian Public Servants To Receive Paid Period, Reproductive and Menopause Leave
Human Rights Life Melbourne News Victorian News
Gold Coast Launches A Canvas of Queens – A Drag Art Odyssey with Anita Nevar
April 14, 2024 | Michael James

Gold Coast Launches A Canvas of Queens – A Drag Art Odyssey with Anita Nevar
News Queensland News
Mariah Carey Inspired a Children’s Book by a Queer Author and She Adores It
April 14, 2024 | Christine Lai

Mariah Carey Inspired a Children’s Book by a Queer Author and She Adores It
Arts & Entertainment Celebrity International News
How Will The Cass Review Affect Aussie Trans Youth? trending
April 14, 2024 | Dr Antimony Deor

How Will The Cass Review Affect Aussie Trans Youth?
International News
Gay Country Footballer Justin Smedley Calls Out AFL Homophobic Slurs As “Unsafe”
April 13, 2024 | Michael James

Gay Country Footballer Justin Smedley Calls Out AFL Homophobic Slurs As “Unsafe”
News