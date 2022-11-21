—

Right-wing pundit Ben Shapiro has riled himself up, once again, in a Twitter rant against Disney’s “gay agenda”.

Advertisement

Shapiro: Disney Pushing Gay Agenda

Shapiro in a tweet wrote, “As Disney begins pushing “Strange World” for next week’s release, here’s the reminder that their “not-at-all-secret gay agenda” to target kids is ongoing. It’s a part of the plot of this movie, just as it was with “Lightyear.” Your kids, your choice.”

As Disney begins pushing "Strange World" for next week's release, here's the reminder that their "not-at-all-secret gay agenda" to target kids is ongoing. It's a part of the plot of this movie, just as it was with "Lightyear." Your kids, your choice. https://t.co/lMjsaDF8Lp — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 15, 2022

Needless to say, Twitter responded to Shapiro’s “warning”.

One Twitter user commented, “Accurate real-world representation= secret agenda.”

Accurate real world representation= secret agenda — honest sports takes (@honestsportz) November 15, 2022

Another tweeted, “Oh no! Now some kids might believe that love is love instead of being hateful for no reason!”

Oh no! Now some kids might believe that love is love instead of being hateful for no reason! — Jack of all tirades (@misterranty) November 15, 2022

Another wrote, “Gay people existing = secret agenda lol.”

Gay people existing = secret agenda lol — JBOS-Blue (@JJForHeisman1) November 15, 2022

Ethan Queerness is ‘Not Underlined or Made to be a Big Deal

Strange World follows the Clade family, including the youngest, Ethan, who is trying to find his place in the world.

Advertisement

In an interview with Yahoo Entertainment talking about the role, Young-White said, “This isn’t a coming out story, and it’s not him looking for acceptance of his identity.

“That’s just who he is, and it’s not underlined or made to be a big deal. It’s an aspect of Ethan and one of the many things that makes him who he is. I thought that was amazing.”

Along with Young-White the movie also stars Jake Gyllenhaal(Spider-Man: Far From Home), Dennis Quaid (The Parent Trap), Gabrielle Union (Bring It On), and Lucy Liu (Charlie’s Angels).

Strange World will be in cinemas on November 24.