Patrick Smith, Chair, Limestone Coast Connect (right) and Shaun Mulick (President of the Combined Churches of Millicent). Photo: Arj Ganesan

A Baptist church in rural Australia has written to the local council opposing the flying of the gay Pride flags and has asked why not fly the Christian or “heterosexual” flags.

Trigger Warning: This story discusses homophobic comments and suicide, which might be distressing to some readers. For 24-hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.

The homophobic letter was written by David Hallett, Secretary of Millicent Baptist Church and addressed to the Wattle Range Council in rural South Australia. The letter was slammed as “homophobic” by LGBTQI community activists.

Promoting Non-Heterosexual ‘Lifestyles’

The Church claimed that one of its parishioners had raised the issue of the Rainbow flag being flown at the Civic Centre. The church said the Council should “not be in the business of promoting alternative sexual lifestyles” and asked it to change its policy.

“Society is being heavily sexualised and there are different opinions regarding the promotion of non-heterosexual lifestyles as opposed to the acceptance of these lifestyles.” The Church claimed there was a difference between Pride parades and events, which were temporary, as opposed to the flying of a flag on a government building.

The letter then questioned why the disability flag or heterosexual flag, Christian flag, Hindu, Buddhist, mental health or cancer flag were not being flown.

Homophobic And Exclusionary Statements

Local LGBTQI advocacy organisation, Limestone Coast Connect, slammed the church over its “homophobic and exclusionary statements”.

“Homophobic statements about ‘sexual lifestyle’ or other baseless and tired arguments as purported by the Millicent Baptist Church, are insulting, degrading and reinforcing the stereotypes of Millicent,” Patrick Smith, Chair, Limestone Coast Connect, said in a statement to Star Observer.

“The atmosphere created by those expressing such sexualised views, including the Millicent Baptist Church, is simply telling the world that the town is a backwater and doesn’t want to know about how to interact in the 21st Century.”

Bullying The Community

“Due to lack of visibility in rural areas, LGBTIQA+ people are more likely to conceal their identity to avoid victimisation,” said Smith.

The organisation cited the 2021 Suicide in Rural and Remote Australia, National Rural Health Alliance report, which revealed that LGBTQI people were up to 11 times more likely to attempt suicide than non-community members.

“It saddens us that, still in 2023, some members of the community feel the need to denigrate, harass and bully a marginal section of society,” said Smith, and called on local businesses to show their solidarity with the community by signing up for Rainbow Tick Accreditation.

The council will take up the letter for discussion at its meeting on January 17.

