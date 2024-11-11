Salisbury Uni Students Arrested After Violent Hate Crime Using Fake Grindr Account

Salisbury University students were arrested by Maryland police this week over an alleged gay hate crime. The twelve students allegedly attacked a gay man after they purposely targeted and lured him using Grindr last Thursday.

According to the Police force, the hate crime was reported on October 31st by Salisbury University Police. Investigators found cell phone footage of an adult man, reportedly being verbally abused and physically attacked by multiple college-aged men.

Unsuspecting gay man lured into apartment for hook-up and viciously attacked

The attack reportedly took place on October 15th. It was later found that one of the suspects created a Grindr account posing as a 16-year-old (The age of consent is 16 in Maryland) and agreeing to meet the unsuspecting victim in an off-campus apartment under the guise of a hook-up.

After continuous communication with the fake account, identified by police as 18-year-old Zachary Leinemann, the man arrived at the apartment.

Upon entering, he was repeatedly beaten and spit on while “about 15 college-aged males who appeared from the back bedrooms” called him degrading slurs.

The victim also alleges that was hit in the head with a cookie sheet multiple times by a Salisbury University hoodie-wearing student.

Police report that the victim desperately tried to escape the apartment but was repeatedly thrown back.

After the unnamed victim was eventually able to escape — but not without bruises, a broken rib and hospital treatment.

The victim did not immediately report the attack, saying he was threatened by the attackers and “feared for his life” as he believes he was “targeted for his sexuality”.

CONTENT WARNING: Please note the following footage features a violent attack of an LGBTQIA+ person, and can be difficult and triggering to view.

The victim was identified by police through the obtained footage where the victim’s license plate was seen after escaping the apartment.

SU President appalled at “destructive” hate crime perpetrated by students

Salisbury University President Carolyn Ringer Lepre addressed the attack in a statement expressing her horror, as a mother and community member and condemning the actions of the accused. ”Moments like these are profoundly difficult to communicate,” she said.

“The thought of SU students perpetrating crimes of such a disturbing nature is truly horrifying. Acts of violence toward LGBTQ+ and Ally communities are not only destructive but at odds with the principles of community, respect, and belonging that bind us together as a university.”

President Lepre added that serious ”suspension action” will be taken.

The twelve suspects, some of whom are affiliated with a fraternity, have been charged with First Degree Assault, Reckless Endangerment, False Imprisonment and numerous counts of Hate Crimes.

The twelve suspects identified in the ongoing investigation:

-20-year-old Ryder Baker of Olney, MD

-18-year-old Bennan Aird of Milton, DE

-20-year-old Riley Brister of Davidsonville, MD

-19-year-old Cruz Cespedes of Jarrettsville, MD

-20-year-old Dylan Earp of Gambrills, MD

-19-year-old Elijah Johnson of Crofton, MD

-18-year-old Zachary Leinemann of Crofton, MD

On Thursday, November 7th, police announced the arrest of five additional students suspected:

-18-year-old Cameron Guy of Baltimore, MD

-19-year-old Jacob Howard of Elkridge MD

-21-year-old Eric Sinclair of Mount Airy, MD

-19-year-old Patrick Guierrez of Salisbury, MD

-20-year-old Dylan Pietuszka of Friendship, MD

The thirteenth suspect is yet to be identified.