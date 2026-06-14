Scary Movie Star’s Gay Porn Past Resurfaces Ahead Of Franchise Revival

With the release of the sixth instalment in the Scary Movie franchise this week the gay porn past of one of the franchise stars has resurfaced.

Despite the fact that he does not appear in this instalment of the series.

Nonetheless fans are quick to investigate the raunch pictures from his past.

Before Scary Movie Simon Rex appeared in gay porn

Although it’s no secret that Simon Rex once had a racy and short lived career doing porn, the information seems to have sparked interest again with the release of Scary Movie six.

Most notably fans were surprised at his absence from the film after he appeared in Scary Movie 3, 4 & 5 as the major love interest to the lead character Cindy.

Rex has confirmed publicly that he was not asked to return to the reboot of the franchise in a recent interview.

In his absence fans appear to have taken to looking up the Scary Movie star and uncovered his finer works, pre Scary Movie.

From 1994 to 2008 Simon Rex, who performed under the name of Sebastian, appeared in several solo video performances in the Club 1821 video collections.

This included Young, Hard & Solo #2 & #3 and Hot Sessions III, later appearing in Hot Sessions 11 and 12.

While the films were design, packaged and marketed to gay men, Rex himself, who identifies as straight, never filmed any content with another man in the films.

His career was short lived before Rex found more mainstream success, on top of appearing in the Scary Movie franchise he also appeared in Jack & Jill, Superhero Movie and Baywatch. He even went on to play an ex-porn star in a feature film as well.

Rex also modelled professionally for the likes of Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Versace.

He has previously acknowledged is past work, stating that he had hoped to leave it behind him “I thought I could shoot four porn movies, find fame and live in a world where this past wouldn’t come out,” he said.

Online fans have been eagerly digging up his work just to see what all the fuss was about and they weren’t displeased.

Simon Rex’s leaks from when he was a gay pornstar, who filmed porn, with the intention of selling said porn to be viewed https://t.co/dgwQhLajfb — Cody ᗢ Commissions Open!!! (@codyjbland) June 5, 2026