—

When the Crunch Fitness Gym in West Hollywood put out a flyer stating, “Please DO NOT HAVE SEX in the men’s locker room! You can have sex *literally* anywhere else, just not at Crunch Fitness. Otherwise, your membership will be immediately revoked,” it elicited a flurry of activity on social media.

One response pointed out on Twitter, “that’s one way to cancel a notoriously hard-to-cancel gym membership.”

That's one way to cancel a notoriously hard to cancel gym membership. — Marco A Meza ⚪ (@Exclama_Remoza) December 8, 2021

Another Twitter user remarked, “So we can fuck on the elliptical?”

So we can fuck on the elliptical? 😍 — Ladyboii T. James (@un_tuckd) December 8, 2021

While on Reddit, a self-identified business manager wondered if the flyer would “essentially [advertise] the fact that their locker room is cruisy.”

Another added, “maybe it’s actually a clever marketing ploy.”

There were several suggestions that online dating had made this sort of behaviour unnecessary.

Has online dating swept away (either right or left) the opportunity for a bit of spontaneous release after a hard workout? Are there legal implications? If you wanted to get rid of an unwanted membership but weren’t caught in the act, would you then have to turn yourselves in and produce evidence? The mind boggles.

Advertisement

Chris, the manager at Newtown Gym, says this has not been an issue in any of the gyms he knows about for quite some time and Billy, owner of City Gym in Darlinghurst, agrees that “sex in the locker rooms, is not an issue and hasn’t been since their opening in 1978.”

Advertisement

A study done in 2013 by the University of Quebec, Montreal, shows that a 24-minute round of sex only burns 423 kilojoules (as low as 88 kilojoules for a 6-minute session), whereas a 30-minute session on a bike burns 1155 kilojoules.

Leaving fitness aside, is there any opportunity just to ‘nude up’ and enjoy the possibility of a boyish smile and a finely sculpted derriere gripping your attention from across the room?

The Gay Sydney Guide 2019 suggests that “unlike the US wherein cities like Gay Nashville and Gay Austin, the gay sauna scene is all but extinct, saunas and cruising spaces in Sydney are still all the rage.”

They recommend a range of gay saunas, stating, “often it’s just easier and more fun to head to any of the sex on premises venues which in Sydney are not only clean and safe, but they are also welcoming to foreigners and host guests of all different shapes, sizes, fetishes and more!”