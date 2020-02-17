—

Sissy Ball is back again at the Enmore Theatre. Image: Supplied

By Mike Hitch

Get your hands up in the air and your hips swaying – Sissy Ball is back for a third encore at this year’s Mardi Gras Festival.

Considered the pre-eminent ball in the Southern Hemisphere, Sissy Ball will take over the entire Enmore Theatre for a jam-packed show featuring renowned Ballroom DJ’s and the most competitive Houses.

After two sell-out years of fluidity and finesse, this Sissy Ball returns with a curated line-up by ‘House of Slé’ mother, Bhenji Ra and her Western Sydney-based artists bringing a colourful, cultural and urban extravaganza.

Originating in New York City during the ’60s, the queer and gender non-conforming Ballroom scene exploded in the ’80s and ’90s, coming to mainstream attention via Madonna’s hit song, “Vogue” and cult documentary film, Paris Is Burning (1990).

This year’s Sissy Ball aims to provide a platform to the Asia Pacific’s’ thriving ballroom scene and give opportunities to skill sets belonging to the Asia Pacific movement. Walking down the stage will be one of Oceania’s leading kiki vogue houses, House of Silky, as well as Melbourne originals, House of Dévine and House of IMAN, and the New Zealand-famous House AITU.

Set to raise the bar this year is the internationally acclaimed Ballroom dancer, choreographer, and founding father of the Royal House of Nina Oricci, Omari, who will judge the Ballroom.

Omari will also be joined this year by vogue commentator and Vicelands’ My House star, Precious Ebony and the world-renowned vogue-house DJ MIkeQ.

Guests can also look forward to individual acts from LA-based artist, Star Amerasu whose latest album “Star” was voted by Billboard Music critics as top 20 LGBT albums of 2018 alongside local DJs, drag acts and up-and-coming vogue-stars from the local and regional Ballroom scenes.

For more information on times and tickets, click here.