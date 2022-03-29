—

South Australia’s new premier, Peter Malinauskas, is getting a different kind of attention since getting elected.

Shirtless images of the 41-year-old dad first made headlines back in February when Malinauskas attended the Adelaide Aquatic Center for a photo op and decided to cool off in the pool.

@GladysBParody, a Gladys Berejiklian parody account, tweeted, “Would do all manner of corrupt things to get with a man like Peter Malinauskas! Hot damm!”

Another tweeted, “I maybe drunk tweeting but don’t you think @PMalinauskasMP is kinda, sorta, totally hot”

“Can Peter Malinauskas do his first presso shirtless pls thanks,” suggested another.

“Hey Siri, why am I so hot for the photo of Peter Malinauskas in a footy guernsey,” said Alice via Twitter.

Malinauskas talked about all the attention he has received since the photos went public, saying on ABC Radio, “Do you have any idea how much grief I’ve copped around the place as a result of that?”

He continued, “We were announcing a big investment at our major aquatics centre here in South Australia and a whole bunch of us jumped in for a swim in our boardies with our kids there. And, yeah, it got a bit more attention than I anticipated, fair to say.”

When asked if he will be keeping his shirt on in the future he responded, “Damn straight.”

Thanks, internet. This is why we can’t have nice things.