After a sparkling Sydney debut at Cargo Bar in June last year, popular Melbourne based event, Sundaylicious will return for an encore this September with a great line up of DJs and entertainment, delicious cocktails and an unbeatable view.

Cargo Bar will once again host the afternoon-into-evening LGBTQIA+ soiree/chillout/party. The spacious, waterside venue in Darling Harbour offers lots of room to breath, move, and dance and is very easy to get to – and kick on from (Monday, be damned!).

Sundaylicious Sydney Is Going To Be Massive

Sundaylicious was created in Melbourne by Julie Mackenzie thirteen years ago. The monthly Sunday afternoon inclusive queer event quickly became an institution. After a ridiculously long wait, the Sydney community finally got to see what all the fuss was about when the inaugural “Sydneylicious” Sundaylicious was held last year. It was hugely successful and there were plans to make it a regular thing, but a certain spoil-sport virus had other ideas.

If ticket sales and feedback for this event are anything to go by, Sundaylicious Sydney is going to be massive, and Mackenzie may have to revisit her plans to make it an ongoing thing.

“We’re excited to be back partying with our beautiful Sydney community and can’t wait to build on the love we’ve started,” says Mackenzie.

Sunday, September 11, 3pm – 10pm

Cargo Bar, Darling Harbour

https://www.sundaylicious.com.au



