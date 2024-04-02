Autumn may be upon us but Sundaylicious are here to bring the sunshine back into our lives with a special Sundaylicious at Abbots Yard! Join the fabulous Sundaylicious team for a mini festival of music, games, and the fabulous drinks and BBQ skewers that Abbots Yard are so well known for, catering for a range of dietary requirements, tastes and chili tolerances! The Sundaylicious crew have been throwing fabulous parties for over 15 years and they know how to bring the energy, the DJs and the fun, with DJ Femme, DJ Bos Housen and DJ Wunderkind rocking the decks all day long.

When: 27 April, 2024, 3–10pm

Where: Abbots Yard, 329–341 Victoria Street, Abbotsford

Tickets: $27.78–$33.08

Accessibility: Abbots Yard is wheelchair accessible.

